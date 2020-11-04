East Juniata into Class A boys title against top seed Millville

The Daily Item
McALISTERVILLE — Jake Brackbill recorded a hat trick Tuesday to lead East Juniata to a 4-0 win over Southern Columbia in a District Class A boys soccer semifinal.
“Jake is good in the air and knows how to find the ball in the 18 area,” East Juniata coach Cory Fronk said. “Once he gets it, he is hard to cover in there.”
East Juniata (11-3-1), seeded second, led 1-0 at halftime, and added three second-half goals to eliminate sixth seed Southern Columbia (11-8-1).
East Juniata moves on to face top-seeded Millville in the district final on Saturday.
Gannon Ryan also scored for East Juniata, and Tim Black, Cade Brubaker and Levi Brubaker had assists.
“Possession wasn’t quite what we would like,” Fronk said, “but the defensive pressure, the quality marking and winning 50-50 chances were consistent all evening.”
Andrew Hunter saved the only shot he faced for the shutout.