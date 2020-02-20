BLOOMSBURG — For East Juniata to pull off the upset of second-seeded Bloomsburg, the Tigers needed everything to go right in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal at Bloomsburg Middle School.
Unfortunately, nothing went right for East Juniata.
The Panthers shot 61 percent (30-of-49), and the Tigers offense never got on track in Bloomsburg’s 79-35 victory on Wednesday night.
“They shot so well. Give them all kinds of credit; they wanted the game more than we did,” East Juniata coach Chris Wolfkill said. “They hustled and played good defense — both things we didn’t do.”
Bloomsburg (16-7) will face the No. 6 seed Sayre (12-11), a 48-38 upset winner over Millville, in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Montoursville on Saturday. East Juniata wraps up its season at 8-15.
“We’re Bloomsburg; we’re always underdogs. So I don’t think we could afford to take them lightly,” Bloomsburg coach Michael O’Shea said. “Some of these guys have been around since we were only winning six games a season.
“They are hungry for this success.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, and when Billy Dressler knocked down a 3-pointer for the Tigers with 3:40 left in the first quarter, it pulled East Juniata within 7-4.
The Panthers put together a 13-4 run to end the first quarter capped by Chase Morris’ banked in 3-pointer at the buzzer to open up a 20-8 lead.
“I think all year long our guys have really executed in transition,” O’Shea said. “They are confident in their abilities, and it was just about executing. Defensively, we forced them into a lot of turnovers and that got our offense started.”
Bloomsburg scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, opening up a 30-8 lead. The Panthers were able to score almost at-will in transition, and made 11 of its first 16 shots.
Dressler hit a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the first half to end the Tigers’ scoring drought. East Juniata ended the half on a 9-2 run, and when Dressler knifed in for a basket to open the third quarter, the Tigers cut the lead to 33-20. They got within 13 points one more time with 6:31 left.
Bloomsburg then put the game away with a 13-2 run to open up a 48-24 lead midway through the third quarter.
Cade Klinger and Adam McGinley each scored 19 points to lead Bloomsburg, while Nasir Head chipped in 10 points.
Dressler had nine points, and Evan Reichenbach chipped in eight points off the bench for the Tigers.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
at Bloomsburg M.S.
BLOOMSBURG 79, EAST JUNIATA 35
East Juniata (8-15) 35
Tanner Barth 2 2-2 6; Xavier Clement 2 3-6 7; Billy Dressler 3 1-2 9; Evan Reichenbach 3 2-3 8; Jake Brackbill 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 9-15 35.
3-point goals: Dressler 2.
Did not score: Andrew Hunter, Evan Clouser, Owen Dressler, Carter Freed, Brody Rowe.
Bloomsburg (16-7) 79
Cade Klinger 7 5-7 19; Josh Confer-Fuller 2 5-6 9; Nasir Head 5 0-3 10; Jack Howell 1 0-0 2; Adam McGinley 7 4-6 19; Gabe Snyder 3 0-0 8; Chase Morris 2 0-1 5; Eric Dubartell 2 0-0 4; Tyler Chulock 1 1-1 3. Totals 30 15-24 79.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, McGinley, Morris.
Did not score: Bryan Bardolato, Madden Locke.
Score by quarters
East Juniata`8`10`13`4 — 35
Bloomsburg`20`13`26`20 — 79