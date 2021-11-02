ALMEDIA — As time wound down in Tuesday’s District 4 Class A boys soccer semifinal, it seemed as if Northumberland Christian and East Juniata were destined for overtime.
The Tigers had other ideas.
Aden Fronk scored 4:48 left, and Jake Brackbill added an insurance goal to lift East Juniata to a 3-1 win, and a berth in the district final.
“We had a sense of having to score,” Fronk said. “We stepped it up, and it worked out.”
The Tigers (10-6-3) had plenty of chances to take a second-half lead, but the Warriors defense and goalkeeper Conner Bennett thwarted them, until late.
With just less than minutes to play, East Juniata’s Owen Dressler sent a long pass forward that Fronk ran onto behind the defense.
Bennett charged, but Fronk was able to lift the ball over him and into the net.
“I knew I had to be calm, and put the ball away,” Fronk said. “I had to keep my wits about me.”
With 1:22 to play, Dressler sent a cross that rolled all the way across the goal until Brackbill ran up, and pounded it into the net for his second goal of the game.
“That last five minutes, we picked it up,” Brackbill said. “That’s how we need to play for the full 80 minutes.”
The Tigers had plenty of scoring opportunities, putting 10 shots on goal and having other scoring chances snuffed out by the defense. A number of diving saves by Bennett kept good shots out of the goal.
Brackbill put East Juniata on top with 7:40 left in the first half. Northumberland Christian was called for a dangerous play that its coaching staff disputed, giving East Juniata an indirect kick.
Fronk rolled the ball to Brackbill, who pounded it into the net from 25 yards out.
“We’re a possession team,” Brackbill said. “Our struggle has been putting the ball in the net.”
The Warriors, who won their first district playoff game in the quarterfinals, tied it early in the second half.
Luke Snyder let loose a long throw-in to the center of the field, and Josh King won it with a header. Samuel Garvin then headed a pass to the back post where Daniel Hayner was waiting to drill it into the net for the game-tying goal.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 3, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 1
First half
EJ-Jake Brackbill (Aden Fronk), 32:30.
Second half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Samuel Garvin), 46:40; EJ-Fronk (Owen Dressler), 75:12; EJ-Brackbill (Dressler), 78:38.
Shots: EJ 18-5. Shots on goal: EJ 10-3. Corners: EJ 5-2. Saves: East Juniata 1 (Kobe Bonnell); Northumberland Christian 7 (Conner Bennett).