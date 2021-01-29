MANDATA — Wayne Dressler scored 15 points, and Brody Powell added 13 points as East Juniata knocked off Line Mountain, 46-36, in Tri-Valley League boys basketball on Thursday night.
Trailing by one point entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers (2-4 overall, 2-3 TVL) got five points from Rowan Smith, and a 12-of-13 performance from the free-throw line to pick up the victory.
Nick Williams scored 14 points, while Riley Young and Caden Lahr each added 11 points to account for all 36 of Line Mountain’s (0-3, 0-2) points.
East Junaita 46, Line Mountain 36
East Juniata (2-4) 46
Carter Ryan 0 0-1 0; Ethan Roe 1 2-2 4; Owen Dressler 2 0-0 5; Brody Powell 2 9-10 13; Dylan Wagner 0 2-4 2; Wayne Dressler 5 5-6 15; Rowan Smith 3 0-0 7. Totals 13 18-23 46.
3-point goals: O. Dressler, Smith.
Did not score: Andrew Hunter.
Line Mountain (0-3) 36
Riley Young 3 2-2 11; Caden Lahr 4 2-2 11; Nick Williams 6 2-2 14. Totals 13 6-6 36.
3-point goals: Young 3, Lahr.
Did not score: Nick Snyder, Damien Fritchey, Travis Feese, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 4 6 15 21 — 46
Line Mountain 10 5 11 10 — 36
n Greenwood 57,
Upper Dauphin 39
ELIZABETHVILLE — All five Wildcat starters scored in double figures, and Greenwood held the Trojans to 26 points under their 65 points per game average.
Tyler Sherman led Greenwood (5-0 overall, 4-0 TVL) with 11 points, while Avery Morder, Thomas Pyle, Brennan Miller and Mike Strohm each scored 10 for the Wildcats.
Greewood’s defense held Upper Dauphin to just 19 points in the first three quarters.
Wil Laskowski scored 13 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for Upper Dauphin (2-3, 2-1).
Greenwood 57, Upper Dauphin 39
Greenwood (5-0) 57
Avery Morder 3 3-5 10; Sam Myers 3 0-0 6; Thomas Pyle 3 3-5 10; Tyler Sherman 4 3-5 11; Brennan Miller 2 6-8 10; Mike Strohm 3 4-5 10. Totals 18 19-28 57.
3-point goals: Morder, Pyle.
Did not score: Logan Seiber.
Upper Dauphin (2-3) 39
Grant Stoner 3 0-0 6; Nate Wise 4 1-1 12; Wil Laskowski 6 2-4 16; Christian Snyder 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 3-5 39.
3-point goals: Wise 3, Laskowski 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Cris Barba, Jeff Griffiths, Landon Hobbs, Max Nestor.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 9 13 16 19 — 57
Upper Dauphin 5 7 7 20 — 39
JV: Greenwood, 47-25
n Millersburg 70, Newport 38
MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 25 points to lead the Indians to the TVL victory.
Tate Etzweiler added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Indians (6-1 overall, 4-1 TVL).
Daniel Bellis and Tyler Sanders each nine points for the Buffaloes (2-5 overall and TVL).
Millersburg 70, Newport 38
Newport 38
Adam Reich 2 0-0 6; Daniel Bellis 4 0-0 9; Nicholas Coletta 2 1-2 6; Ethan Stutz 3 0-0 7; Tyler Sanders 3 0-0 9; Matt Bates 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 2-4 38.
3-point goals: Sanders 3, Reich 2, Bellis, Coletta, Stutz.
Did not score: Eric Waller, Josh Bellis, Evan Still, Cesar Wrangle, Hunter Gorman.
Millersburg (6-1) 70
Christian Bingaman 10 4-4 25; Devyn Kintzer 6 1-2 14; Dillon Gray 4 0-0 11; Kyle Casner 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Dyer 0 2-2 2; Mason Engle 2 0-0 4; Nick Lapone 1 0-1 2; Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 2; Tate Etzweiler 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 7-9 70.
3-point goals: Gray 3, Bingaman, Kintzer.
Did not score: Hayden Bixler, Luke Etizweielr.
Score by quarters
Newport 5 8 9 16 — 38
Millersburg 26 19 10 15 — 70
JV: Millersburg, 48-19.
n Mount Carmel 74,
Roberto Clemente Charter 61
MOUNT CARMEL — Pedro Feliciano scored a career-high 26 points, and Michael Balichik added 17 points as the Red Tornadoes picked up the nonleague win over the Allentown-area charter school.
Christian Ceballos had 26 points for Roberto Clemente (2-5).
Garrett Varano and Nick Nestico each chipped in eight points for Mount Carmel (6-2).
n Loyasock 95,
Southern Columbia 59
WILLIAMSPORT — Idris Ali scored 30 points, and brother Saraj added 15 points for the Lancers bounced back from their first loss to Holy Redeemer on Wednesday night by beating the Tigers.
It’s the third time in four games Loyalsock (9-1 overall, 5-0 HAC-II) has scored 95 or more points.
Braedon Wisloski had 15 points, while Liam Klebon added 14 points for the Tigers (3-2, 2-2).
Loyalsock 95,
Southern Columbia 59
Southern Columbia (3-2) 59
Conner Gallagher 0 2-2 2; Michael Zsido 2 0-0 4; Thomas Ziemba 0 2-2 2; Brian Britton 3 4-4 13; Braedon Wisloski 7 1-3 15; Matt Masala 1 1-2 3; Liam Klebon 5 1-2 14; Trey Wetzel 2 0-0 5; Tyler Dennis 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 12-17 59.
3-point goals: Britton 3, Klebon 3, Wetzel.
Did not score: Jake Tocyzlousky, Jason Yeich.
Loyalsock (9-1) 95
Eli Gair 4 0-0 12; Saraj Ali 7 1-2 15; Sean Jensen 4 0-0 10; Idris Ali 10 6-7 30; Jaiden Ross 0 1-2 1; Dom Jennings 4 1-1 10; Cy Cavanaugh 2 0-0 5; Julian Wilson 6 0-0 12. Totals 37 9-12 95.
3-point goals: Gair 4, I. Ali 4, Jensen 2, Jennings, Cavanaugh.
Did not score: Greyson Watkins, Brenden Clark.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 15 18 11 15 — 59
Loyalsock 32 24 20 14 — 95