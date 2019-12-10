COCOLAMUS — Making free throws helped East Juniata get back into its Tri-Valley League opener against Line Mountain, and that same efficiency at the free-throw in the closing moments helped the Tigers seal the win.
A couple of timely shots by Andrew Hunter also helped the Tigers.
Hunter finished with 11 points, and Billy Dressler scored 21 as East Juniata rallied for a 56-53 victory over Line Mountain as both teams began TVL play Monday.
The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) also picked up 10 rebounds from Tanner Barth.
Riley Young came off the bench to score 18 points and snare seven boards for the visiting Eagles (0-3, 0-1), who had four players foul out. Line Mountain, which led by 15 (19-4) early in the second quarter, also picked up 11 points from Cameren Hunsberger and 10 more from Tyler Bradley.
Bradley grabbed 10 boards and dished out four assists for the Eagles.
Making free throws in the second quarter enabled the Tigers to whittle their deficit to seven points by halftime — EJ was 14-for-16 during that eight-minute stretch — but Line Mountain still led 41-34 at the end of three.
Young’s three-point play in the closing seconds had the Eagles up seven.
That lead disappeared by the midway point of the fourth quarter as the Tigers scored the first 12 points of the final quarter. Hunter’s 3-pointer from the right corner off a Xavier Clement inbounds pass gave EJ its first lead since the opening moments, Dressler’s spin move in the paint led to an and-one that had the Tigers ahead 46-41.
While Line Mountain continued to hang around — the Eagles were down one (46-45) following a Young basketb — two Ethan Roe free throws and Hunter’s 16-footer made it 50-45.
“Hunter was huge tonight,” East Juniata coach Chris Wolfkill said. “Hunter just slid out off of the screen, was wide open and knocked down (some big shots).”
The Eagles tried to claw back in it, but EJ knocked down six of its nine free throws in the final 45 seconds to close out its first win of the season.
“It means a lot (to get the win), because last year we didn’t do too good,” Hunter said.
Although Line Mountain held a 22-14 edge in made field goals, East Juniata outscored the Eagles 25-5 at the free-throw line. Fourteen of those free throws came in the opening half as the Tigers took advantage as the fouls piled up on the opposite bench.
“Through some of the foul trouble that kind of put a wrinkle in some of the things that we were able to do because we didn’t really have the personnel we needed to be able to change up the way we needed,” said Line Mountain coach Steve Kelley.
EJ was 11-for-14 from the line in the final quarter.
“When we make foul shots, we press,” Wolfkill said. “So when the foul shots came, the press came and that led to turnovers for us.”
Kelley said: “As much as there was a discrepancy in fouls, at the same time I told the guys in the locker room that even if half of those weren’t fouls, the other half were. We’ve got to move our feet on defense and we’ve got to stop bodying up people.”
EAST JUNIATA 56, LINE MOUNTAIN 53
Line Mountain 53
Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Cameren Hunsberger 4 0-1 11; Caden Lahr 1 1-3 3; Tyler Bradley 5 0-2 10; Colton Smith 2 0-0 4; Riley Young 7 4-7 18; Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 5-13 53.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 3, Barwick.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Jeremy Lubnow.
East Juniata (1-1, 1-0) 56
Tanner Barth 2 5-6 9; Ethan Roe 1 4-6 7; Xavier Clement 1 4-5 6; Billy Dressler 5 10-13 21; Andrew Hunter 4 2-2 11; Brody Powell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 25-32 56.
3-point goals: Roe, Dressler, Hunter.
Did not score: Logan Wagner, Evan Reichenbach.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain`16`14`11`12 — 53
East Juniata`4`19`11`22 — 56