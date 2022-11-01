DANVILLE — East Juniata scored three unanswered goals after falling behind, and knocked off Southern Columbia, 3-2, in the District 4 Class A semifinals on Tuesday night at Danville High School.
Owen Dressler had the tying, and go-ahead goal to lead East Juniata, which beat Southern Columbia, 1-0, in the district championship in 2021.
“Our group showed excellent resilience. They went up 2-0 but there was still plenty of time to play. I am happy with how the players responded,” said East Juniata coach Cory Fronk.
The Tigers will look for back-to-back district titles on Thursday against Northumberland Christian, a 4-1 winner over South Williamsport in the other semifinal. East Juniata improves to 17-3-1, and has now won 16 straight games after starting the season at 1-3-1. Southern Columbia finishes the season at 7-11.
Joey Singley put Southern up 1-0 on a penalty kick with 27:04 left in the opening half. Just minutes later, Isaac Carter extended the lead as he raced from midfield on a lead pass from Jimmy Bender.
“I was really happy with our guys came out ready to play. Unfortunately, after going up 2-0 we couldn’t find another goal,” Southern coach Dave Hall said.
East Juniata tied the game at half with goals from Jake Brackbill and Owen Dressler.
Brackbill’s goal came on an assist from Wrett Smith, and Dressler tied the game with 8:45 to go in the highly-physical first half.
Dressler took a pass from Jaysen Sheeler, and drove it into the back left corner.
“Here in districts, we have to do what we can to score. We hadn’t faced much adversity lately, but we were able to score and lock it down on the defensive end,” Dressler said.
After falling behind 2-0, goalie Jack Hoffman came up with some crucial saves to close out the win. In total, he saved eight shots. Seven of those were from inside of the box.
“You have to put your body on the line. As a goalie, you have to keep your head and when the other team scores, you have to have a short memory,” said Hoffman. “For the defense to come out and play like they did in the second half is a blessing.”
The game-winner came with 7:31 remaining in the contest.
Dressler put it away in the bottom right corner.
“Jake (Brackbill) has a rocket, and I was standing at the top of the 18 when he shot it. I just came charging in and was able to put it in the back of the net,” said Dressler.
“I think this next game these boys will have the mind to clean up some of our mistakes from this game. I am confident that they will come out ready and will have a better time of keeping possession,” Fronk said.
Although upset with the outcome, the Tigers are happy with the way that the closed out the year in terms of the effort.
“I am tremendously proud with the way the guys battled. After the game, the four seniors stepped up and talked about how young this team is. We will miss our seniors but have a bright future,” said Hall.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
AT DANVILLE HS
EAST JUNIATA 3, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2
First half
SCA-Joey Singley (penalty kick), 27:04; SCA-Isaac Carter (Jimmy Bender), 24:42; EJ-Jake Brackbill (Wrett Smith), 20:01; EJ-Owen Dressler (Jaysen Sheeler), 8:45.
Second half
EJ-Dressler (Brackbill), 7:31.
Shots: SCA, 11-9. Corners: SCA, 4-1. Saves: SCA 4 (Ethan Reed); EJ 8 (Jack Hoffman).