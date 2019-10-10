COCOLAMUS — Thea Neimond and Kierstyn Fogle each scored two goals as East Juniata knocked off Line Mountain, 7-0, in Tri-Valley League girls soccer action on Wednesday.
Leah Sankey, Amara Brubaker and Cypress Feltman also scored for the Tigers (16-0 overall, 11-0 TVL).
Line Mountain falls to 7-7, 5-5.
East Juniata 7, Line Mountain 0
First half
EJ-Leah Sankey, 33:06; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 30:21; EJ-Thea Neimond, 21:46; EJ-Cypress Feltman, 1:12.
Second half
EJ-Neimond, 36:24; EJ-Keirstyn Fogle, 28:25; EJ-Fogle, 9:00.
Shots: EJ, 19-5. Corners: EJ, 5-0. Saves: Line Mountain 12; East Juniata (Briana Henry), 5.