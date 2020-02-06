McALISTERVILLE — Alyssa Robinson scored 20 points, Clarye Guyer added 16, and East Juniata rolled to a 63-21 win over Line Mountain in Tri-Valley League girls basketball Wednesday.
Guyer scored nine of her points in the first quarter as the Tigers (15-6) jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the opening period. Robinson hit six 3-pointers.
Liberty Downs led the Eagles (3-15) with 12 points.
East Juniata 63, Line Mountain 21
Line Mountain (3-15) 21
Sage Hoover 0 0-2 0, Lilliana Feliciano 0 1-4 1, Sara Canepa 1 0-0 2, Katelynne Michael 3 0-0 6, Liberty Downs 5 1-6 12. Totals 9 2-12 21.
3-point goals: Downs.
Did not score: Jaya London, Brianna Bendas, Kalina Pechart.
East Juniata (15-6) 63
Amara Brubaker 3 0-0 6, Paris Feltman 3 0-0 6, Clarye Guyer 6 1-2 16, Marissa Coudriet 1 0-0 2, Thea Neimond 3 0-0 7, Isabel Naylor 1 0-0 2, Leah Sankey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Robinson 6 2-2 20, Macy Buskey 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-4 63.
3-point goals: Robinson 6, Guyer 3, Neimond.
Did not score: Lexie Stuck, Cypress Feltman, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 10 3 3 5 — 21
East Juniata 21 13 25 4 — 63