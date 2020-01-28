MANDATA — East Juniata held Line Mountain scoreless in the second quarter Monday to grab a 12-point halftime lead on its way to a 43-35 win in Tri-Valley League girls basketball.
The Tigers (13-5) got a game-high 18 points from Clarye Guyer.
The Eagles (2-13) outscored East Juniata 27-23 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the halftime deficit. Liberty Downs led Line Mountain with 14 points, and Emily Gonsar added 10.
East Juniata 43,
Line Mountain 35
East Juniata (13-5) 43
Cypress Feltman 2 0-0 4, Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Paris Feltman 2 2-3 6, Clarye Guyer 6 4-6 18, Thea Neimond 0 2-2 2, Leah Sankey 3 1-2 7, Alyssa Robinson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 9-13 43.
3-point goals: Guyer 2.
Did not score: Isabel Naylor.
Line Mountain (2-13) 35
Sage Hoover 0 1-2 1, Lilliana Feliciano 1 0-0 2, Katelynne Michaels 3 0-0 6, Liberty Downs 6 2-2 14, Emily Gonsar 4 0-0 10, Kalina Pechart 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-9 35.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2.
Did not score: Sara Canepa, Jaya London.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 15 5 12 11 — 43
Line Mountain 8 0 13 14 — 35
n Greenwood 47,
Halifax 27
HALIFAX — Montana Paul scored 17 points for Halifax, but Greenwood limited the rest of the Halifax (9-8 overall, 7-7 TVL) team team to just three field goals.
Kenedy Stroup scored a game-high 21 points with help from a 12-of-17 performance from the charity stripe for Greenwood (14-4, 11-2).
Greenwood 47, Halifax 27
Greenwood (14-4) 47
Kenedy Stroup 4 12-17 21; Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 3; Abby Taylor 1 0-0 2; Ella Brummer 4 0-0 10; Alli Crocket 1 1-2 3; Alli Walton 4 0-2 8. Totals 15 13-21 47.
3-point goals: Brummer 2, K. Stroup, J. Stroup.
Did not score: Mercedees McNaughton, Madison Howell, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber, Sarah Penny.
Halifax (9-8) 27
Olivia Gainer 0 1-2 1; Alysa Steinhauer 0 0-1 0; Lauren Schumer 0 2-2 2; Caitlyn Wells 1 0-0 2; Hannah Roland 0 0-4 0; Samanthan Mannin 2 1-2 5; Montana Paul 5 5-6 17. Totals 9 9-17 27.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Miranda Nace, Grace Flizkinger, Kearstin Mannin.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 14 10 13 10 — 47
Halifax 7 5 10 5 — 27
n Hughesville 38,
Midd-West 29
MIDDLEBURG — Jade Codrey scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter to help the Spartans break open a close game.
Alex Snyder added 11 points for Hughesville (11-7).
Rylee Shawver scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs (0-19).
Hughesville 38, Midd-West 29
Hughesville (11-7) 38
Cierra Getz 0 1-2 1; Alex Snyder 5 1-3 11; Jade Codrey 4 4-5 14; Olivia Strother 1 3-6 5; Lauren Henry 1 4-4 7. Totals 11 13-20 38.
3-point goals: Codrey 2, Henry.
Did not score: Maria Duff, Hailey Poust.
Midd-West (0-19) 29
Rylee Shawver 4 4-4 13; Zoe Webb 2 2-2 6; Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 1 0-0 2; Alexis Walter 3 0-2 6. Totals 11 6-8 29.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Leah Ferster, Camryn Markley, Alyssa Snyder.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 11 6 8 13 — 38
Midd-West 9 4 8 8 — 29