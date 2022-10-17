The Daily Item
STEELTON — East Juniata won in straight sets against Steelton-Highspire. Each set was won by single digits, including a 26-24 finish in the first and last sets.
Shayanne Pyle had two digs, four kills, an ace, and an assist for the Tigers.. Brenna Watts finished with three digs, three kills, six aces, and an assist. Kaylene Mann ends with a dig, two kills, an ace, and a team-high 11 assists.
Leah Davison finishes with a dig, five kills, and four assists. Marissa Lauver ended with three kills and three aces. Danika Lucas had a dig, four kills, and two aces.