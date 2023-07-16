It seems like you can’t turn on the television these days without being bombarded by reality shows where contestants are forced to live off the land, sustaining themselves with foods that are seldom found on today’s menu.
Truth be told, many are quite tasty. However, due to the amount of time involved to secure, they have fallen by the wayside.
If you have the time, and the inclination to try some of those old-time foods, here are a few recipes you may wish to consider.
One of the easiest sources of protein to catch would have to be the common crayfish. Known by other names such as crawfish, crawdad and mudbug, the crayfish resembles a small lobster.
Once the crayfish are acquired, they should be rinsed off and kept in fresh, cool water until cooking. Preferred methods include both steaming and boiling. Cooking time is short, using either method. When the crayfish turn bright red, they are done. For additional flavor, add a generous amount of seafood seasoning as you would for crabs or lobster.
Once cooled, snap off the tail and peel as you would a shrimp. Though very tasty, I feel crawfish are more of a hobby than a meal, as they require quite a bit of effort for a very small morsel. For extra flavor, dip the meat in melted butter.
Would you eat a frog? I certainly would. In fact, I think they are about as good as anything that swims. While frogs can be cooked a number of ways, my favorite is to simply skin out the legs, soak in milk, and then roll them in seasoned flour. If you wish, add a beaten egg to the milk. Fry in hot oil until crispy on the outside. Many people compare this meat to chicken, but I feel it has a light, delicate flavor all its own.
Another seldom heard of any more meal is snapping turtle. Turtle takes a bit of work to clean, but if you enjoy the meat, it can be worth the effort.
Once cleaned, I like to boil the meat until tender. Cool and remove from bones, keeping some of the broth. Mix it to taste with the whole milk, half-and-half, or heavy cream and set aside. Chop the meat and add it back to the pot, along with a mixture of chopped onion, celery, potatoes and corn in whatever amounts or combinations your family prefers. Add salt, pepper and butter, and soon you will find yourself with a wonderful chowder. Vegetables should be pre-cooked or cooked only in turtle broth, with the milk or cream added last to avoid scorching the milk. With a little practice, you’ll find it is as good or better than traditional clam chowder.