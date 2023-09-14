For the first time since 1992, Rick Eckert added another track championship to his Hall of Fame resumé.
Eckert, of York, scored his first-ever Port Royal Speedway Super Late Model division track title Saturday night.
The son of Ervin “Junior” Eckert, he started racing late models at Selinsgrove when he was 15. His career includes titles with the Hav-A-Tampa, United Dirt Track Racing Association, and the World of Outlaws series.
Eckert, 57, scored just one Port Royal win this season, but he had consistent finishes within the top five to claim the title by 165 points over Trever Feathers. Jeff Rine, of Danville, finished third in the final points standings, while Selinsgrove residents Hayes Mattern was fifth, Dylan Yoder seventh, and Andrew Yoder ninth.
Late model legend Gary Stuhler, of Greencastle, finished sixth.
Eckert is Port Royal’s fourth late model track champion in as many years. Mike Lupfer was the last driver to win the title back-to-back titles (2014-15).
During the mid-to-late 1980s, Eckert tore up the mid-state late model scene, winning six straight titles at Lincoln Speedway (1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991), and four at Bedford Speedway (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992).
Like his dad, Rick, too, is a member of the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame.
“It’s sort of ironic, as I didn’t plan on running for the track title at the beginning of the year,” Rick Eckert said, “but a race or two that I was going to run got rained out, plus I was looking at going to two other races, and we ended up not going to them, so it just worked out well.
“It’s always cool to win a championship, and I was winning the titles at Lincoln and Bedford back when Nick Dickson was winning the titles at Port, but we just never ran there.”
Eckert’s lone win during the season was on June 3. He took the lead on lap nine of the 25-lap feature and topped Dylan Yoder by 3.77 seconds.
Eckert, who has been racing his own equipment for the past several years after car owner Paul Crowl shuttered his team, had praise for his competition, noting just how difficult the division is.
“Gary (Stuhler) has always been tough to race against, and when the track gets to his liking he’s a hard guy to out-run,” he said. “Jeff (Rine) is a gasser, and he’ll tell you that. He’s fun to race with, but he’s always on the gas.”
By his own admission, it was a so-so season for Eckert and his team at Port Royal.
“It was a fair year,” he said. We did have that one win, and we finished third or fourth most of the time, which is good for points, but not good for the wallet,” he said with a laugh.
As for his future, Eckert said he would entertain an option to get back out on the road, but not on his own.
“If I can drive for someone else, I would do that, but I could not afford to do that on my own,” he said. “The traveling series are cool, but there is a lot more work that goes into it than people think. Those guys really work hard at it, and it takes a lot of your time and it takes time away from everything else.”
He enjoys the freedom to choose his race nights.
“I like the system that I have right now,” he continued. “I’m building a house in New Oxford, close to my daughter and the grandkids, so if I have a sporting event to go to, I can get to them.”
Eckert also enjoys riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
As for a potential return to Port Royal to defend his title in 2024, Eckert didn’t rule anything out.
“We haven’t thought about next year yet, but I don’t see why we wouldn’t be back to race a lot of times,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ll race all the races there, but Port Royal does a really great job. They have a great program. They have an awesome racetrack, and they pay well. You have to support them.”
The driver they call “Scrub” isn’t looking to ride off into the sunset any time soon.