The Renegades of Dirt Late Model series made their first ever start in Pennsylvania at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night with, Rick Eckert, picking up his first win at the track and the $4000 first place prize.
The USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars returned to the track, and teenager Joey Amantea from Mt Pocono won his first ever race in the division.
The Roadrunner Summer Championship was won by Jake Jones.
Mike Thompson shot to the lead from the pole position at the start of the sprint car race, followed by Amantea, Ed Aiken, Briggs Danner and Steven Drevicki.
While Thompson and Amatea swapped the lead, Drevicki used the low side to take third but Danner soon took that spot, and started to track down the front runners.
By lap 11, the leaders were in traffic, and were nose to tail. Amantea and Thompson made contact in turn two, knocking Thompson back to third.
The caution flew on lap 18 when Mike Smith spun in the first turn setting up a green, white, checkered finish.
Amantea had no trouble holding off the points leader for the final two laps winning by .97 seconds. Danner, Thompson, Drevicki and Aiken rounded out the top five.
“This is great.” Amantea exclaimed. “We’ve been at this since 2020, and to win our first race at Selinsgrove is amazing.
“We’ve always run (well) here. The last race we finished third so to move up two spots is great, especially beating Danner and Alex Bright is special.”
Danner and Aiken won the USAC Wingless Sprint Car heats
After a pile up in the second turn on the original start of the Late Model race, Ryan Montgomery and Eckert had a drag race to the lead won by Eckert. Jeff Rine, Bryan Bernheisel and Shaun Jones followed.
By the following lap, Rine was runner up, tracking down Eckert.
In clean air, Eckert sported a 5.5-second lead when the crossed flags flew, and continued to fly around the half-mile speed plant.
A late race caution wiped out Eckerts lead, and put Rine on his rear bumper.
Despite the caution, Eckert finished 3.6 seconds ahead of Rine, Dylan Yoder, Bryan Bernheisel, and Jim Bernheisel.
“I was a little worried with that late race caution, but my car was great out front, and pretty good in traffic,” Eckert said. “I’d like to thank my wife. She’s at the shore, and I’m here racing.”
Late Model heats were won by Jim Bernheisel and Deshawn Gingrich. Rine set a fast time of 19.22 seconds in time trials. Montgomery won the Dash.
Tom Underwood took the early Roadrunner feature lead but Jake Jones quickly took over the point. Jimmy Kessler, Matt Ney and Nathan Romig were in the top five
Jones ran the rest of the distance uncontested taking his sixth win of the season.
Keith Bissinger, Underwood, Ney and Romig finished in the top five.
Jimmy Kessler and Jones took the Roadrunner heats.
Selinsgrove Speedway Summary – 6 August 2022
USAC East Wingless Sprints – 13 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 88J Joey Amantea 2) 5G Briggs Danner 3) 11 Mike Thompson 4) 19 Steven Drevicki 5) 7 Ed Aikin 6) 23 Preston Lattomus 7) 87 Austin Graby 8) 67 Jason Cherry 9) 76 Mike Smith 10) 20 Alex Bright 11) 64 Rich Carnathan 12) 17M Christian Bruno 13) 83 Bruce Buckwalter Jr.
Heat Winners: Briggs Danner, Ed Aikin
Super Late Models – 19 Entries
30-Lap A-Main: 1) 0 Rick Eckert 2) 2J Jeff Rine 3) 24 Dylan Yoder 4) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 5) 31 Jim Bernheisel 6) 76 Andy Haus 7) 1 Ryan Montgomery 8) 2Y Andrew Yoder 9) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 10) 32 Coleby Frye 11) 14 JR Gentry 12) 92 Shaun Lawton 13) 63 Nathan Long 14) 32J Shaun Jones 15) 12M Tyson Mowery 16) 22 Brett Schadel 17) G05 Paul Spear 18) 27 Jim Yoder 19) 61 Ken Trevitz
Heat Winners: Jim Bernheisel, Deshawn Gingerich
Dash Winner: CJ1 Ryan Montgomery
Time Trials: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 19.220 2) 1 Ryan Montgomery 19.414 3) 32 Coleby Frye 19.591 4) 32J Shaun Jones 19.614 5) 0 Rick Eckert 19.618 6) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 19.681 7) 14 JR Gentry 19.686 8) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 19.714 9) 31 Jim Bernheisel 19.735 10) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.816 11) 76 Andy Haus 19.967 12) 27 Jim Yoder 20.057 13) 22 Brett Schadel 20.106 14) 61 Ken Trevitz 20.218 15) 2Y Andrew Yoder 20.270 16) G05 Paul Spear 21.128 17) 63 Nathan Long 21.488 18) 92 Shaun Lawton 21.866 19) 12M Tyson Mowery
Roadrunners – 13 Entries
15-Lap A-Main: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 11 Keith Bissinger 3) 12 Tom Underwood 4) 5 Matt Ney 5) 19 Levi Vial 6) 25 Nate Romig 7) 992 Terry Kramer 8) 83 Bob Bussey 9) 82 Dan Condo 10) 37 Ed Beasoncon 11) 60 Jimmy Kessler 12) 8 Chance Mattern 13) 14 Cory Lindenmuth
Heat Winners: Jake Jones, Jimmy Kessler