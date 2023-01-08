PHILADELPHIA — With just one second left before halftime Sunday, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett toyed with the basketball before heaving it toward the backboard in anticipation of grabbing the rebound for a put-back dunk.
There was no rebound, though, as the ball rolled through net the sent the Nittany Lions to the half with a six-point lead against top-ranked Purdue as momentum and the majority of the 8,722 crammed into The Palestra weighed in the Nittany Lions’ favor.
Purdue 7-footer Zach Edey almost single-handedly turned it around, scoring 16 second-half points to lead the Boilermakers past the Nittany Lions, 76-63.
Edey, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, finished with 30 points for his third 30-point outing this season. Pickett finished with 26 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists.
“Zach is such a difference-maker,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said postgame. “You don’t see anything like that in college basketball, or in basketball, period. He just asserts himself onto the game. The other guys do a great job of doing great things around him.”
It took Pickett nearly 13 minutes to register his first field goal, but the proverbial lid was lifted off the basket when he finally did. The redshirt senior proceeded to record seven straight points; the last play of the sequence included a step-back 3-pointer over Edey that was followed by a foul. Pickett capped the four-point play with a successful free throw.
After a pair of baskets by Penn State guard and Philadelphia native Seth Lundy, Pickett closed out the Nittany Lions’ opening half with six points as part of an 18-point period.
Purdue’s Edey entered Sunday as the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 21.3 points per game. While he wasn’t precisely rendered ineffective, Pickett proved a frustrating challenge for the 7-foot-4 Boilermaker center in the first half. Edey recorded 14 points and eight rebounds through the first 20 minutes.
Braden Smith provided Purdue offense from afar while Edey asserted his presence down low. Smith connected on two 3-pointers as part of a 12-point first half as he joined Edey as the only two Boilermakers to record double-figure scoring efforts in the first half.
The Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) shot 44.6% in the half, while the Nittany Lions led by hitting 46.9%. Penn State’s lead didn’t last long into the second half.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer opened the final period with a 3-pointer. A pair of free throws by Edey cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to one, and Caleb Faust pushed Purdue ahead with a 3-pointer that gave the Boilermakers a 39-37 advantage with 18:26 to play. The Boilermakers surged ahead, 50-42, at the first media timeout of the period.
“They’re a good team, but that wasn’t Penn State basketball in the second half,” Pickett said. “We’re a great team, and we really like to guard. We think we did a good job in the first half guarding them, and that’s why we had the lead going into the half. We come out flat too much. And we all know, and that’s something we need to fix.”
After a dominant opening half, Pickett was stiffed offensively. Defensive adjustments by the Boilermakers held Pickett to eight points in the period as he was 3-of-6 from the field during the final 20 minutes.
“He’s been the best guard in our league,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Pickett. “He’s really good.”
Lundy’s first points of the second half came via a pair of free throws with just over eight minutes to go. He finished with 14 points after going 2-of-7 in the second half.
Loyer ended with 17 points, and Smith tallied 15 points. The Boilermakers shot 66.7% in the second half and finished at 55.4%. The Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) were just 11-of-30 (36.7%) in the second half.
The contest marked Penn State’s first at The Palestra since beating Iowa in early 2020. For Purdue, it was the first neutral site conference game in program history. The meeting also reunited Shrewsberry with his mentor and close friend, Painter, for the third time since Shrewsberry was named coach of the Nittany Lions. Shrewsberry was a Purdue assistant under Painter on two occasions before eventually landing at State College.
“We definitely learned more from Micah than he learned from us,” Painter said postgame. “His experience of being with Brad (Stevens) at Butler and being with Brad at the Celtics really helped our program offensively, defensively, collectively, culture, you name it. … If I were taking over as an AD somewhere, that’d be my one phone call.”
No. 1 Purdue 76, Penn St. 63
At The Palestra, Philadelphia
No. 1 Purdue (15-1) 76
Furst 3-3 0-0 7, Edey 14-21 2-2 30, Loyer 6-11 1-2 17, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 5-11 2-2 15, Gillis 2-5 1-1 5, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Kaufman-Renn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-56 6-7 76.
Penn St. (11-5) 63
Njie 2-5 0-0 4, Funk 1-8 0-0 3, Pickett 10-17 3-3 26, Dread 2-5 0-0 5, Lundy 6-15 0-0 14, Mahaffey 4-6 0-0 8, Wynter 1-5 0-0 3, Henn 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 3-3 63.
Halftime: Penn St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals: Purdue 8-18 (Loyer 4-7, Smith 3-6, Furst 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Newman 0-1, Gillis 0-2), Penn St. 8-22 (Pickett 3-4, Lundy 2-5, Wynter 1-2, Dread 1-4, Funk 1-5, Henn 0-1, Mahaffey 0-1). Rebounds: Purdue 33 (Edey 13), Penn St. 22 (Pickett 9). Assists: Purdue 18 (Smith 7), Penn St. 12 (Pickett 8). Total Fouls: Purdue 11, Penn St. 12. A: 8,722.