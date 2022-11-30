The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State 79-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Edey recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0).
The 7-foot-4 center helped Purdue keep pace with 15 first-half points as the Boilermakers looked jet-lagged early following weekend wins over Duke and Gonzaga in Portland, Oregon.
No. 10 Indiana 77, No. 18 North Carolina 65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 20 points, and Indiana beat North Carolina in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The Hoosiers (7-0) produced their most impressive win of the season two days after cracking the top 10 for the first time since 2017.
Pete Nance had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead North Carolina (5-3), the preseason No. 1 that has lost three straight for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Caleb Love scored 13 points.
No. 13 Tennessee 76, McNeese State 40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points to lead Tennessee past McNeese State.
The Volunteers (6-1) won their fifth straight game and their first since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
No. 17 Duke 81, No. 25 Ohio State 72
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, and Duke beat Ohio State.
Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2).
Notre Dame 70, No. 20 Michigan State 52
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised past Michigan State.
Ryan made all six of his 3-point attempts to tie a school record for most 3s without a miss, helping the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.
No. 23 Iowa State 63, North Dakota 44
AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill scored 16 points as Iowa State beat North Dakota.
Grill connected on 4-of-5 3-point tries for the Cyclones (6-1).
WOMEN
No. 4 Ohio State 96, No. 18 Louisville 77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead No. 4 Ohio State to a victory over No. 18 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.