HERSHEY — During day one of the PIAA championships, the key is to win the first round match so you don't have wrestle again for the rest of the day.
That's the case for eight 2A wrestlers representing the Valley as they are set to wrestle in today's quarterfinal matches at the Giant Center. Max Wirnsberger (121), Conner Heckman (133), Reagan Milheim (139), Mason Barvitskie (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cade Wirnsberger (145), Cameron Milheim (152) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) each won their first-round matches on Thursday.
Both Wirnsberger brothers are still in the championship bracket after close first-round bouts. Max Wirnsberger defeated Gideon Bracken (United) in a 6-3 decision. Wirnsberger secured five early points after earning two takedowns and an escape in the first period. Wirnsberger will face Hudson Hohman (Grove City) today.
Max's older brother, Cade, will join him in the quarterfinals after besting Max Stein in a 5-3 decision. Wirnsberger broke a 3-3 tie with a second-period takedown and a third-period escape. The Bucknell recruit will meet Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria) in the quarterfinals. Wirnsberger is ranked No. 4 in the state while Hoover clocks in at No. 6.
On the other side of the 145 bracket, Kaden Milheim pinned Trevor Riefenstahl (Saucon Valley) in 2:07. Milheim will take on Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center) in today's quarterfinals.
Milheim will join both of his brothers in the winners bracket. In his first-ever match at the state level, Reagan Milheim took care of business in a 14-0 major decision win against Dane Wenner (Cranberry). Milheim will wrestle Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) in the quarterfinals. Milheim is ranked third at 139 while Sentipal is ninth.
Cameron Milheim secured his spot in the quarterfinals after winning a 4-1 decision against Nolen Zeigler (West Perry) in the first round. Milheim scored via a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal.
Barvitskie is through to the quarterfinals after defeating Wyatt Lazzar (Commodore Perry) in a 7-0 decision. Barvitskie used three takedowns and an escape to earn the win. Barvitskie is set to wrestle Chase Hontz (Faith Christian) in the quarterfinals today. Barvitskie is ranked No. 4 in the state while Hontz is only two spots down at No. 6.
At 133, Heckman is on to the quarterfinals after earning a 1-0 decision against Jamison Poklembo (Mount Pleasant) in the first round. After the first two periods went scoreless, Heckman earned an escape in the third period to take the match. The Lock Haven commit will take on two-time state place-winner JoJo Przybycien in the quarterfinals. Heckman is ranked third in the state while Przybycien is ranked fifth.
Ulrich kept his undefeated season alive with a pin against Peyton Wentzel (Upper Dauphin) in 1:10. With the win, Ulrich improved his record to 31-0.
Six more Valley wrestlers are still alive in the consolation bracket. Three of them, Nolan Baumert (Line Mountain), Matthew Smith (Midd-West) and Tyler Ulrich (Warrior Run) will look to wrestle back up at 127. After besting Anthony Orlandini (Montour) in the preliminary round in a 4-1 decision, Baumert dropped a 7-1 decision to Cryus Hurd (North East) in the opening round. Baumert will take on Steven Harris (Conwell-Egan) in the second round of consolations today.
Smith, the reigning Northeast regional champion, lost 8-4 to Marvin Armistead (Berks Catholic). Smith has a date with Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (Bermudian Springs) in the consolation bracket today.
After losing in a 9-0 major decision to Hunter Gould (Conneaut), Ulrich bounced back with an 8-4 decision against Alex Rueberger (Sharpsville) in the consolation bracket. Ulrich will look to stay alive against Kobi Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) today.
A pair of wrestlers at 160 are still in contention after winning their respective consolation matches. Alex Hoffman (Milton) and Chase Wenrich (Lewisburg) will continue wrestling today after both lost their first round matches.
Another Black Panther, Cale Bastian, finished 1-1 on Thursday in the 189 tournament. After he defeated Quade Boden in a 1-0 decision, Bastian was pinned by Rune Lawrence, the top ranked wrestler at 189, in the first round in 1:16. Bastain will battle it out with Carter Chamberlain in the consolation bracket today.