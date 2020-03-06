Southern Columbia teammates Wesley Barnes and Gaige Garcia have advanced to tonight's PIAA 2A wrestling semifinals and six other Valley wrestlers have secured medals after the first of three sessions Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Earning medals and still alive to finish as high third are Mifflinburg's Gabe Gramly (126 pounds), Warrior Run's Noah Hunt (132), Midd-West's Avery Bassett (145), and Southern Columbia's Gavin Garcia (160), Cade Linn (170) and Lear Quinton (285).
The Class 3A consolations and quarterfinals are this afternoon. Selinsgrove's Coy Bastian and Nate Schon will both wrestle for a shot at tomorrow's semifinal.
Barnes and Gaige Garcia both recorded first-period falls to advance to the semifinals. Barnes, a freshman, pinned Johnsonburg's Aiden Zimmerman in 1:01 to move on at 152 pounds. He will will meet St. Joseph Catholic senior Caleb Dowling (42-4) in tonight's semis. Barnes is now 38-9 this year.
Garcia won his 47th match in 47 tries with a pin of Jason Sine of Notre Dame-Green Pond in 1:39 at 195. In tonight's semifinal, Garcia will take on Mahanoy's Danny Lawrence (35-2).