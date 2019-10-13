FAIRFIELD — Fairfield scored two second-half goals to win a battle of undefeated teams, knocking off East Juniata, 2-0, in nonleague girls soccer action on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Nora Clarke scored an unassisted goal 2:10 into the second half for the Green Knights (18-0). Milly Heinbaugh added an insurance goal with 29:00 left in the game.
East Juniata falls to 17-1 on the season.
Fairfield 2, East Juniata 0
Second half
F-Nora Clarke, 37:50; F-Milly Heinbaugh, 29:00.
Shots: EJ, 13-5. Corners: EJ, 5-4. Saves: Fairfield, 13; East Juniata (Brianna Henry), 3.
n Mifflinburg 2,
Penns Valley 0
MIFFLINBURG — Cara Snook had a goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague win.
Peyton Yocum gave the Wildcats (6-8-3) the lead off a Snook assist just 8:37 into the game. Snook then scored 23:08 into the game off a Makayla Weber assist.
Mifflinburg 2, Penns Valley 0
First half
M-Peyton Yocum (Cara Snook), 31:22; M-Snook (Makayla Weber), 16:52.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 17-5. Corners: Miff, 8-0. Saves: PV (Kylie Auman), 15; Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfled, 3 and Cassidy McClintock, 2), 5.
n Southern Columbia 4,
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — Maggie Morrison had a hat trick to lead the Tigers (12-1-3) to the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Southern Columbia 4, Midd-West 0
First half
SC-Maggie Morrison (Karly Renn), 15:34.
Second half
SC-Morrison (Grace Sacharczyk), 34:47; SC-Loren Gehret, 19:25; SC-Morrison (Riley Reed), 7:38.
Shots: SC, 16-4. Corners: SC, 3-1. Saves: SC (Rilyn Wisloski) 3; Midd-West (Rylee Weaver), 9.
n Shamokin 3,
Mount Carmel 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Sadie Komara scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to lead the Indians to the HAC crossover win.
Shamokin 3, Mount Carmel 0
First half
S-Sadie Komara (Kait Dunn), 29:55; S-Komara, 10:40; S-Emma Kramer (Komara), 0:15.
Shots: S, 19-5. Corners: S, 5-0. Saves: Mount Carmel (Gabby McGinley) 8; Shamokin 2.
n Milton 1, Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE — Morgan Reiner scored in the first half to give the Black Panthers the lead, and Maggie Sheets tied in the second half for the Defenders in the HAC crossover draw.
Milton 1, Warrior Run 1
First half
M-Morgan Reiner (Leah Bergey).
Second half
WR-Maggie Sheets.
Shots: M, 14-12. Corners: M, 3-1. Saves: Milton 11; Warrior Run 13.