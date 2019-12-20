East Juniata golf coach Mike Zendt thought he might have something special when Will Orwig joined the program in the late summer of 2017.
“I had seen him playing at the course, and I knew that he played in junior tournaments and had done well,” Zendt said. “I had a good feeling when he came onto the team as a freshman.”
Orwig already brought a lot of experience when he joined the Tigers as a freshman.
“I’ve been golfing pretty much ever since I could swing a club,” Orwig said.
“In his lifetime, he has played a lot of golf,” Zendt said. “His dad is into it, and I think that stoked his fire to put time into it to improve.”
Zendt’s “good feeling” was right. Orwig was a Tri-Valley League all-star as a freshman. After just completing his junior season, Orwig has won back-to-back TVL MVP awards and back-to-back District 4 Class 3A titles.
After a dominant season, during which he led East Juniata to a second straight Tri-Valley League team title, Orwig was selected as The Daily Item’s Golfer of the Year.
“I knew it was going to be a tough season, but I knew we could pull it out if we worked hard together,” Orwig said. “I was fairly happy, but it could have been better. I’m going to work harder this year, and hopefully have an even better outcome.”
Orwig took a big jump from his freshman to sophomore seasons. This season, Orwig defended his individual accolades and dropped nearly four strokes off his 18-hole average.
“The mental side of his game has improved,” Zendt said. “He knows where to hit his shots. He knows when to go for the pin and when to back off.”
Orwig said he thought his mental approach was one of his strengths this year.
“The game takes a lot of mental capabilities,” Orwig said. “You need to stay focused, and work hard to try to reach the goals you have set.”
Orwig, who said he was happy with repeating as the district champion, has bigger goals for next year. He is after a district three-peat, and a trip to states as an individual.
Orwig had the opportunity to play at states this year, as the Tigers made it as a team.
“It definitely helps whenever you do well for your team,” Orwig said.
Another thing that has helped Orwig succeed is being pushed by teammate Tanner Barth, a second-team All-Daily Item selection.
“It definitely pushes you and makes you want to try to keep that No. 1 spot,” Orwig said.
“I think that plays a big part in both of them excelling,” Zendt said. “They’re pushing each other a lot. They compete in some of the same tournaments in the summer. They’re friends off the course, but when they’re playing against each other, they’re out to win.”