WILLIAMSPORT — East Juniata was on the attack from the opening kickoff of Tuesday’s District 4 Class A girls soccer semifinal against Meadowbrook Christian.
The Tigers earned five corner kicks in the opening three minutes, but the Lions defended all of them. It didn’t take long after that for East Juniata to cash in though.
Kierstyn Fogle scored the first of her three goals just less than nine minutes into the game, and East Juniata advanced to the district final with a 6-0 win.
“We were glad to be attacking and having those opportunities, but we didn’t finish them,” Fogle said of the early onslaught.
The win also means East Juniata qualifies for the state tournament.
“I don’t think it was our best game, but we had spurts where we would do good,” East Juniata senior Madison McDonald said. “We have stuff we need to clean up.”
The Tigers were pleased with the win, but knew they weren’t perfect.
“Our coaches have high expectations for us, and we have high standards for ourselves,” McDonald said.
Eight minutes after Fogle opened the scoring, Amara Brubaker and Fogle scored in a span of 2:16 to make it 3-0. Fogle finished her hat trick with 5:02 left in the first half.
In the second half, Fogle set up goals by Brubaker and Leah Sankey.
Meadowbrook had a couple of dangerous counterattacks, but other than that the Lions couldn’t get much going offensively.
“We just keep our cool and we don’t panic,” McDonald said.
Meadowbrook coach Brian Elsasser said he hoped his team learned from playing the Tigers, and would use it to improve.
“Watching EJ play, they’re kind of at a place where we eventually want to get,” Elsasser said. “Their first touches are phenomenal. They’re some of the best in the state at the A level. Their passing is pinpoint. We were simply beat by a better team.
“I’m very, very proud of my girls. ... This is the first time in school history we’ve gotten to the semifinals.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
at Loyalsock H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 6,
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 0
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 31:07; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 23:03; EJ-Fogle (Marin Varner), 20:47; EJ-Fogle (Clarye Guyer), 5:02.
Second half
EJ-Brubaker (Fogle), 37:16; EJ-Leah Sankey (Fogle), 28:42.
Shots: EJ, 48-1. Shots on goal: EJ, 31-1. Corners: EJ, 13-1. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 25 (Shelby Hartman 11, Emily Toland 14); East Juniata 1 (Brianna Henry 1, Grace Hibbs 0).