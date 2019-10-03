The Daily Item
HALIFAX — Thea Neimond scored two goals, including the 100th of her career, and Kierstyn Fogle added three in unbeaten East Juniata’s 6-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Halifax on Wednesday.
Neimond capped the scoring with her milestone goal with 13:34 to play in the game. She also assisted on two goals as East Juniata forged a 5-0 first-half lead.
Marin Varner added a goal and an assist for East Juniata (14-0 overall, 10-0 TVL).
East Juniata 6, Halifax 0
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 30:38; EJ-Marin Varner (Thea Neimond), 29:31; EJ-Fogle (Neimond), 26:12; EJ-Neimond, 25:30; EJ-Fogle (Clarye Guyer), 5:50.
Second half
EJ-Neimond (Varner), 13:34.
Shots: EJ 24-2. Corners: EJ 11-0. Saves: East Juniata 2 (Brianna Henry); Halifax 18.