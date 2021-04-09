COCOLAMUS — Daniel Kanagy struck out 12, and allowed just one earned run as East Juniata knocked off Upper Dauphin, 7-3, in Tri-Valley League baseball action on Thursday.
Trey Tusing had a double and knocked in two runs for East Juniata (2-1 overall and TVL).
Upper Dauphin falls to 2-3, 1-2.
East Juniata 7,
Upper Dauphin 3
Upper Dauphin 201 000 0 — 3-4-3
East Juniata 021 301 x — 7-7-1
WP: Daniel Kanagy; LP: Tyler Cleveland.
Upper Dauphin: Nathan Wise 2-for-3, triple, run, RBI; Dawson Klinger, double.
East Juniata: Jadyn Martin 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Kanagy, 2 runs; Trey Tusing, double, 2 RBIs.
n Greenwood 6,
Millersburg 2
MILLERSTOWN – Tyler Sherman knocked in two runs, Ethan Jezewski had a solo homer in the fifth inning, and two Wildcats pitchers combined on a four-hitter in the TVL win.
Sammy Myers picked up the victory for the Wildcats (3-0 overall and TVL), striking out three and walking one in five innings. Isaac Myers pitched two hitless innings of relief to seal the win.
Chase Grassmyer had the lone RBI for the Indians (1-4 overall and TVL).
Greenwood 6, Millersburg 2
Millersburg 110 000 0 — 2-4-1
Greenwood 013 200 x — 6-8-2
WP: Sammy Myers; LP: Tate Etzweiler.
Greenwood: Ethan Jezewski 2-for-3, homer (5th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Avery Morder 2-for-2, 2 runs; Tyler Sherman, double, 2 RBIs.