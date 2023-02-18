The Daily Item
Eleven local seniors will get one more chance to play high school football after they were selected for the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star game on Saturday. Ten players were named to the small school East team and one to the small school West squad.
Danville and Mount Carmel each had four players selected while 2A state champion Southern Columbia had two players named to the 36-player East squad. Mifflinburg’s Lucas Whittaker was named to the West squad.
The rosters were released Saturday morning for the PSFCA East-West All-Star games. The games are May 21 at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. Kickoff for the 1-3A game is at noon followed by the big school game at 5 p.m.
District 4 3A champion Danville will be represented by three-time all-state selections Carson Persing (wide receiver) and Mason Raup (linebacker), along with 2022 all-staters Ty Brown-Stauffer (running back) and offensive lineman Declan Aikens.
Aikens is joined on the offensive line by Mount Carmel’s Nick Nestico and Southern Columbia’s Chris Treshock. Other Red Tornadoes selected were Garrett Varano at wide receiver, Matthew Scicchitano as an athlete and defensive back Michael Farronato. Southern’s standout two-way player Wes Barnes was also named as a linebacker. Whittaker was picked as a defensive end for the West squad.
Treshock, an offensive lineman, played four years on the Tigers’ offensive line, the last three years as the starter at right tackle. Barnes missed the last five games of the regular season before he returned for the playoffs and had 52 tackles on the season, along with rushing for 1,409 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Nestico was a four-year starter from Mount Carmel. The Red Tornadoes set a school record in 2021 yards for rushing yards in the season and didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher. This season, Mount Carmel added a passing element, but still ran for 3,343 yards as a team, again without a 1,000-yard rusher. The Red Tornadoes averaged 425 yards per game on offense.
Scicchitano, heading to Coastal Carolina, had 66 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He led the team with 6.5 sacks and had 12 hurries this season.
Varano finished with six interceptions to lead the team, and also had 75 tackles.
Persing was the Daily Item Player of the Year, and finished his career second to Julian Fleming in all District 4 receiving categories, and in the top five in state history. Persing had 53 catches for 1,112 yards and 24 TDs as a senior. The 24 touchdowns is a District 4 single-season record. He had a touchdown reception in all 13 games last fall. His 225 catches are fifth all-time in PIAA. He finished with 4,246 receiving yards and 60 receiving TDs, both third in PIAA history.
Raup finished the season with 152 tackles, including 20 for a loss for a defense that allowed just 77 points, and had seven shutouts. He finished his career as Danville’s all-time leading tackler with 562, nearly 120 more than the previous record holder. Aikens was the lone senior starter for the Ironmen up front that averaged 203 yards passing and 176 yards per game on the game.
Brown-Stauffer is headed to play football at West Point. He ran for 1,176 yards and 19 touchdowns.