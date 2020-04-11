STATE COLLEGE — Not long after the NCAA’s league-wide halt of winter and spring sports in response to the fast-moving coronavirus last month, it began to mull the idea of giving impacted spring athletes relief in the form of an extra year of eligibility.
The NCAA on March 30 passed that measure, and the move drew wide-spread praise. Most viewed it as the right thing to do. Spring sport athletes, should they choose so, will have another year of eligibility on their respective playing fields.
But the move does raise some questions.
“I think everybody’s going through a crazy time right now, and when you look at it, there are going to be different people, or different classes, that are affected in a lot of different ways,” Pittsburgh baseball coach Mike Bell said.
Bell’s Panthers played 16 games before their season prematurely ended. They played their last game on March 10 against South Florida. Pittsburgh’s roster this spring features five seniors, including two redshirt seniors. While the eligibility relief is extended to all players, Bell said each player will have to weigh which route is best for them.
“You might have a young man who is ready to continue on to professional baseball and be given that opportunity,” Bell said. “You might have a young man who is graduating this spring and has a career-type job waiting for him. You might have another student-athlete who needs another year to graduate, and this provided another opportunity for him to continue on with athletics.”
As part of the relief, rules regarding financial aid will be reconfigured in an attempt to account for last-year players and new recruits. Programs will also be allowed to dip into the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to supplement scholarships. The extra-year relief will not be offered to winter sports student-athletes such as basketball and volleyball players and women and men gymnasts.
The NCAA includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and other sports as part of its spring slate.
Bucknell’s men’s lacrosse team had its season end even earlier than other programs. The Bison was scheduled to play at Boston University on March 7, but a number of Terriers’ players came down with flu-like symptoms, which resulted in the cancellation of the game.
“We were the only two teams that didn’t play that weekend, from what I believe,” Bucknell coach Frank Fedorjaka said.
Bucknell offers just 13 graduate programs, which Fedorjaka said also could influence a player’s decision on whether or not to explore other programs to finish their final season.
“We don’t have a lot of graduate programs at Bucknell, so the guys will have to get creative in pursuing a further academic degree,” Fedorjaka said. “We only have five seniors and know that they all want to continue to play, it’s just a matter of if they’re going to be able to do it at Bucknell or not. We’re still trying to figure it out as a league and as an institution.”
Fedorjaka’s son, Matt, is a senior captain on the team.
“Just because you get an extra year doesn’t mean you get a redo,” Frank Fedorjaka said. “First of all, it’s your senior year, and I think your whole career kind of leads up to the last two or three months, in terms of the classes you schedule, the way you understand the system and the program you play in.”
Frank Fedorjaka said the while the new opportunity is appreciated, mulling its pros and cons has been “very, very stressful” and the impact will create a “ripple effect” across the landscape of NCAA spring sports for the next four years.
He also said there’s another, off-the-field factor, which senior student-athletes will have to weigh when making their decisions.
“You’re finally probably in a real nice groove, and you’re looking forward to the last few months and the nice weather, and your final season, and then that gets taken away,” he said. “And then those are all your classmates – students that aren’t necessarily involved with athletics. They’re all going to be moving on.”
“So while you may or may not be able to come back to that same place and try to do it again, it’s never going to be replicated in the same way for lots of reasons. So then if it’s not going to be the same, then you have think, ‘Well, is it worth it if I have a great job (opportunity)? Do I want to hold off on that payoff for money now and go back to school for another year and take a chance on not getting the same kind of job offer?’”
Penn State’s baseball team includes three seniors this spring. Penn State senior outfielder Mason Nadeau two weeks ago said he hasn’t decided whether or not he’ll return. For coach Rob Cooper, while the process of how to make it all work is still being examined, he said he’d be happy to have his trio of seniors on the diamond for another season.
“I’m hoping all three come back; I want all three to come back,” Cooper said. “They’re great kids, great leaders and good players. Right now, I don’t think anybody has a good idea of what it looks like. I know that our administration, the administration of the Big Ten and I’m sure the NCAA, too, they realize that this is going to cause some challenges… I do know that all of our guys are going to be given a year back, and we’re excited about the incoming kids, as well.”
While many seniors across the country are still contemplating whether or not to return for an extra year, three Bucknell softball players will be among those who will not. Bison softball coach Joey Lye said three of her seniors have already accepted employment offers and will begin their careers. Lye said one of her players has decided to not use the extra year of relief, while another is still mulling her decision. Lye applauds the NCAA’s decision, as it gives spring student-athletes a choice in how they conclude their collegiate careers.
“For them, they’ve spent so much of their lives working toward not only being successful on the field or in the classroom but in securing the big job after school,” Lye said. “The reason they choose Bucknell is that they’re able to balance their passion for sports and their desire to set themselves up for graduation. For those three having landed jobs that they’re very excited about, it was an emotional decision, but not a hard decision for them.”