The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Elizabethtown freshmen Summer McNulty and Dani Rae Renno combined to score 29 points, backing teammate Veronica Christ’s game-high 21, and the Blue Jays outlasted Susquehanna, 79-71, on Saturday.
Former high school rivals, McNulty (Loyalsock) and Renno (Mount Carmel) scored 17 and 12 points, respectively, in their first visit to O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Susquehanna (12-12, 4-10 Landmark Conference) honored its seven seniors and one graduate student prior to the game, as manager Hannah McLucas along with Olivia Brandt, Amanda Lemire, Erin McQuillen, Amalia Esposito, Sadie Comfort and Megan Emlet all were celebrated in a pregame ceremony.
Elizabethtown (20-4 overall, 12-2) led 39-30 at halftime. Susquehanna pulled within four with 1:29 to go in the third period after a pair of free throws by Esposito. The Blue Jays answered with two straight 3-pointers to lead by eight at period’s end.
The River Hawks made it a one-possession game at 62-60 after a Brandt trey. Elizabethtown answered on the next trip with a Christ 3-pointer, followed by a Renno layup. SU didn’t get within three again
Hawks junior Kaitlyn Lynch finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, making three from behind the arc. She added five rebounds and two blocks. Brandt posted 13 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three assists, and Lemire added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Esposito also tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.
McQuillen also totaled nine points in her final contest, finishing her SU career with 1,133 points, seventh-most in program history.