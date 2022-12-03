SELINSGROVE — Brandon Lavitt scored eight points to fuel an early second-half run that gave Susquehanna its largest lead Saturday. However, visiting Elizabethtown outscored the River Hawks by nine over the final eight-plus minutes to win the teams' Landmark Conference opener, 57-56, at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Lavitt scored consecutive baskets to cap a 19-6 run that put Susquehanna ahead 49-41 at the 10:49 mark. Quincy Haughton hit a 3-pointer in the spurt after the River Hawks fell behind 35-30 out of the halftime break.
Howie Rankine Jr. made a free throw with 2:46 to play, keeping SU in front 54-51. The Blue Jays' Niko Georgelis hit a tying 3-pointer with 2:06 showing, and Dylan Rowe added three free throws in the final 91 seconds to swing the advantage to 57-54.
After Haughton's layup pulled Susquehanna within a point with 27 seconds to play, Lavitt rebounded a missed Elizabethtown free throw. Rankine missed a shot with fewer than 10 seconds to play, and Lavitt's putback off his team-high 10th rebounds was off the mark.
Haughton led the River Hawks with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Marcus Mitchell added 10, while Lavitt (nine) and Rankine (eight) were close behind.
Rance Russo led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Georgelis and Rowe added 11, while Austin Finerelli scored 10.
Elizabethtown 57, Susquehanna 56
Elizabethrown (4-3, 1-0) 57
T. Herbert 4-6 0-0 8, N. Georgelis 3-5 3-3 11, B. Stanton 0-1 0-0 0, R. Russo 7-12 1-2 16, D. Rowe 4-10 3-4 11, J. Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, A. Finarelli 4-8 2-5 10, J. Green 0-1 0-0 0, R. Ziegler 0-1 0-0 0, N. Rappa 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 22-49 10-16 57.
Susquehanna (3-4, 0-1) 56
Howie Rankine Jr. 3-15 1-3 8, Pat Corbett 2-6 2-2 7, Quincy Haughton 5-15 2-2 14, Brandon Lavitt 3-6 3-4 9, Billy Anderson 3-5 0-1 6, Marcus Mitchell 4-9 2-4 10, Ethan Stoute 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Emezie Egeonu 0-0 0-2 0, Audric Washington 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-60 12-20 56.
Halftime: Tied 30-30. 3-point goals: Elizabethtown 3-11 (Georgelis 2-4, Russo 1-2, Finarelli 0-1, Ziegler 0-1, Robinson 0-3); Susquehanna 4-14 (Haughton 2-6, Rankine 1-2, Corbett 1-3, Edwards 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Stoute 0-1). Rebounds: Elizabethtown 31 (Rowe 8); Susquehanna 45 (Lavitt 10, Haughton 8). Assists: Elizabethtown 7 (Herbert 4); Susquehanna 7 (Haughton 2, Rankine 2). Steals: Elizabethtown 9 (Rowe 4); Susquehanna 7 (Haughton 2, Rankine 2). Turnovers: Elizabethtown 11; Susquehanna 12. Team fouls: Elizabethtown 17; Susquehanna 15. Fouled out: None.