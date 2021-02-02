Ellis snaps out of slump with 8-of-12 weekend

LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior Walter Ellis seemed poised to pick up where he left off when the men’s basketball season began.
After leading the Patriot League in 3-point shooting percentage as a sophomore — going 48-of-117 for 41% — he spent much of the extended offseason at home working on his shooting.
Ellis hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half of the opener against Navy, but he also picked up three fouls, which limited his second-half playing time.
Starting with the second half against Navy, Ellis was mired in a slump over the next five and a half games, shooting 3-of-21 from 3-point range.
“It’s mostly frustrating, not really a lack of confidence thing,” Ellis said. “You miss some, especially in the first couple games, and if you let that dictate your mindset that’s when you start struggling even more.”
After an 0-for-5 game from 3-point range in Bucknell’s home opener against Navy, Ellis said he wasn’t worried. However, as the slump continued, it was hard for even such a confident shooter to not think about it a little.
“The first few games I was stressing too much, worrying about it too much,” Ellis said. “Then I had a really good week of workouts before we would have played Colgate. ... It was about keeping my confidence as high as I can. I’m a shooter first, that’s what I do.”
Bucknell’s games against Colgate were postponed, giving Ellis two weeks between games to clean up a few minor issues.
“I had a good first half against Navy shooting the ball, but after that it was little stuff,” Ellis said. “Things like leg preparation or feet preparation, but it wasn’t any crazy mechanical issue I needed to fix. It was making sure I was confident. The biggest thing is making sure I was ready to shoot at full speed with confidence.”
Whatever Ellis did, it seemed to work. He went 4-of-8 from 3-point range on Saturday, and scored a career-high 16 points against Lehigh. In Sunday’s win over Lehigh, Ellis scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.
“We’re seeing the culmination of me relaxing a little bit,” Ellis said. “My teammates were finding me in good spots.
“It was about being confident in myself. My teammates didn’t lose faith in me either. After last year, they know the clip I can shoot at, and I can probably shoot even better than I did last year.”
Ellis’ 8-for-12 weekend on 3-point shots, improved his shooting percentage from downtown to 38.9 percent this season.
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said he didn’t much of a difference in Ellis’ mechanics or shot selection during his slump or sharpshooting weekend.
“I thought he was getting good shots,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, you just don’t make them all the time. It tends to even out over time. ... I thought he took good shots when he was missing them, and he took good shots again.
“As long as he continues to take good shots, we’re confident that he’s going to make them.”
Ellis is confident he’s going to make them, too, but he has work to do if he wants to repeat as the most accurate 3-point shooter in the Patriot League.
“I know a lot of people were surprised with 41% percent last year, but we want to push above 45%,” Ellis said.
Ellis said he has always been a shooter, but this was the first time in a few years he was really able to fine-tune his shot in the offseason. His father, LaPhonso, shot slightly better than 30% from 3-point range during an 11-year NBA career, and shot 45.5% percent from beyond the arc during his four years at Notre Dame.
“This is the first summer I was able to be home with my dad,” Ellis said. “Being here is great, but obviously there’s a different kind of workout plan when I’m home, and I have my trainer and I have my dad. Pretty much three days a week, my dad and I were working on strictly mechanics. It was stupid stuff, like coming off a chair still. I know people think that’s childish, but we still do that to this day.”
LaPhonso used that experience to help Walter during the offseason.
“It was a lot of time with my dad,” Walter Ellis said. “We hadn’t had a chance to work on the things we wanted to work on. The pandemic is really unfortunate, but it gave me a chance to be home with him and dial everything in. We watched a lot of film to see where the misses were coming from last year, and trying to become even better from 3.”
As far as who’s the better shooter, the younger Ellis was noncommittal.
“He had the luxury of being able to do other things,” Walter Ellis said. “For a lot of my career, I could only shoot. He did other things so well. ... At home when we play shooting games — he doesn’t play a lot anymore — so I’d like to say that (I’m a better shooter).”