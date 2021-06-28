The Daily Item
Lewisburg graduate Roz Ellis has been tapped to lead a Stanford field hockey program that was recently reinstated after being marked for dissolution last year.
Ellis, who served as an assistant coach at Iowa since 2018, was a four-year letter-winner for the Green Dragons and the 2004 Daily Item Player of the Year. She was an All-American while at Iowa (2005-2008), before beginning her coaching career on the staffs at Appalachian State (2009) and Wake Forest (2010). She was the lead assistant at UMass (2011-14), helping guide the program to two Atlantic 10 championships. Stops at Louisville and Temple preceded her return to Iowa in 2018.
The Hawkeyes finished 14-7 with an NCAA Tournament appearance in Ellis’s first season on staff. The following year, Iowa won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles for the first time in program history. She, head coach Lisa Cellucci and fellow assistant Michael Boal were honored as the 2019 National Field Hockey Coaches Association West Region Coaching Staff of the Year for a second consecutive season.
At Stanford, Ellis takes over a program coming off an 11-3 campaign that included its fourth America East Conference title in five seasons (6-2).
“When I started my coaching journey, I always knew I wanted to be a head coach and give the gift of empowerment to young women through athletics,” Ellis said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join The Farm and build on the rich history of Stanford field hockey while also creating a new beginning with this team.”
Field hockey was one of 11 varsity athletics programs slated to be discontinued at Stanford following the 2020-21 academic year. However, after nearly a year of student, athlete and alumni advocacy, the university announced last month that the imperiled sports — including men’s and women’s fencing, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling — would retain varsity status next fall.
Stanford cited “changed circumstances including newly galvanized philanthropic interest” in its May 18 announcement.
“In addition to her enthusiasm and passion, Roz stood out as a rising star in the profession who is focused on culture building and maximizing the potential of her student-athletes on and off the field,” said Director of Athletics Bernard Muir in a statement. “I look forward to Roz building on our consistent success while continuing to elevate our national brand.”
Tara Danielson resigned June 1 following 11 years in charge of the Cardinal program. She crafted a 164-62 record in her 11 winning seasons, taking Stanford to the NCAA Tournament in nine years.
Ellis’ time at Iowa culminated with an NCAA semifinal defeat to three-time defending champion North Carolina. Ellis helped direct one of only six schools that produced at least three NFHCA All-Americans.
The daughter of Darcie Hostetler and Peter Ellis, Roz Ellis started all 83 games of her four-year career at Iowa, totaling 14 goals, 11 assists and 53 shots. She led the Hawkeyes to three NCAA appearances, three straight Big Ten tournament titles, and the school’s first NCAA semifinal showing since 1999.
Following her collegiate career, Ellis was a member of the Women’s National Championship Tournament (HPC) from 2006-11, in addition to the Old Alexandra Club in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010.
Last weekend, she guided her squad to a victory at USA Field Hockey’s Young Women’s National Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That event served as the final evaluation for the U.S. Women’s National Team, which saw Lewisburg graduate Cassie Sumfest and Greenwood graduate Paityn Wirth selected to the 36-person squad.