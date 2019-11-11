The message from Penn State coach James Franklin and his players following their loss Saturday at Minnesota was consistent.
While their first defeat of the season stung, their response to the setback is what will ultimately define their year.
“We told them, pretty much, that wasn’t our last game,” Penn State running back Journey Brown said. “We have Indiana next week, and that’s just that. We’ll feel this loss just like we do wins. We’re going to do what we have to do, and we’re going to forget about this. We’re going to keep moving on to Indiana.”
The back end of Penn State’s schedule is undeniably challenging.
Entering the season, the October gauntlet — Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State — appeared to be the most formidable stretch. November, however, is shaping up to give October a run for its money. You can thank Minnesota and a surging Indiana for that. The Nittany Lions also travel to Big Ten East leader Ohio State on Nov. 23.
The Golden Gophers are off to their first 9-0 start since 1904 and are a strong contender to end up in Indianapolis next month as the West Division representative in the Big Ten championship game.
Having watched Minnesota wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson on Saturday, I’d put them up against anyone in the Big Ten in terms of sheer talent. Both entered the game with more than 600 yards receiving, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either one eclipse 1,000 by the end of the year.
Penn State’s defense this season has been susceptible to the pass, and the Golden Gophers exploited that deficiency. Tanner Morgan was precise and crisp as he dissected the Nittany Lions for 18 completions. He missed on just two passes.
Penn State will return to Happy Valley with tape from the loss and a better understanding of what it is as a team. Adversity can be galvanizing.
Like Minnesota, Indiana comes to Penn State this week having exceeded most expectations outside of those from its most ardent fans. The Hoosiers are 7-2 and have won four straight Big Ten games for the first time since 1993. They’ll travel to Beaver Stadium ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25.
The Nittany Lions can respond in one of two ways as they prepare for Indiana: Dwell on the first loss of the season and allow the effects to linger, or brush it aside and banish it to distant memory.
After each game, Franklin and his players adopt a 1-0 mantra that encourages them to treat each contest the same and focus on what’s ahead — never let your emotions become too high or too low despite the outcome. The Nittany Lions will have a chance to test their belief in that 1-0 mantra for the first time this year after a loss.
“It’s obviously disappointing for everybody; we had a great streak going,” Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “But it’s how we react is what’s going to determine the rest of the season.”
