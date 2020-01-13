College football players are told to have a short memory.
Don’t focus too much on past missteps, as they’ll only hinder your focus on the present — always play for the moment.
When LSU and Clemson take the field tonight for the national championship, the magnitude of the game will be significantly amplified for LSU coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow.
Both coach and player personify the importance of having a short memory.
When LSU fired former coach Les Miles and elevated Ed Orgeron to the position four years ago, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t scratch my head. I wasn’t alone. Fellow media types and college football fans alike questioned the hire.
For starters, Orgeron, at the time, served as a position coach. He coached LSU’s defensive line. Even more puzzling, in his only stint as head coach, he stumbled badly at Ole Miss. He compiled a 10-25 overall record and went just 3-21 in conference games over three seasons.
Orgeron kicked around the NFL with the New Orleans Saints for a season as a defensive line coach before rejoining the college coach ranks at Tennessee as an assistant under Lane Kiffin.
When Kiffin departed Knoxville, Tennessee — for USC in 2010 — Orgeron followed him to Southern California. Orgeron led the Trojans to a 6-2 record as interim coach following Kiffin’s dismissal in 2013. However, SEC head coach as a prefix to Orgeron at that time is something that likely everyone outside of his relatives wouldn’t have thought possible.
The Larose, Louisiana, native made his way back to his home state as a defensive line coach at LSU in 2015. One season later, he again found himself as interim head coach when the school fired Miles after a 2-2 start.
In four seasons at LSU, Orgeron’s is 39-9 record. This season, he was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year.
Orgeron will be the first to give credit to his coordinators and assistants.
One of his enduring traits, other than his gravy-thick Cajun accent, is his transparency. What he lacks in Xs and Os, he defers to his coordinators and assistants.
LSU has long been averse to pass-happy offenses. In the offseason, he brought in passing-game coordinator Joe Brady – a former Penn State graduate assistant – to work alongside offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger.
The change has resulted in a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Joe Burrow, another member of LSU’s program who is making the most of second chances.
Burrow, an Ohio native, transferred to LSU from Ohio State. Burrow languished on the Buckeyes’ bench for three years behind J.T. Barrett and Dwyane Haskins before deciding to file a flight plan out of Columbus.
Burrow’s father, Jim, played at Nebraska, so the younger Burrow naturally examined the school when looking for transfer destinations. The Cornhuskers, however, weren’t interested in adding him to their roster.
Burrow joined Orgeron in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the 2018 season.
The redshirt senior has dismantled the SEC record books in his second season. Not only has Burrow has set the SEC single-season touchdown record (55), he also owns the conference’s single-season yards passing (5,208) and the single-season pass completion percentage (77.6) records.
Burrow, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, nearly swept the postseason awards circuit.
Orgeron’s and Burrow’s stories aren’t exclusive to college football, but they’ll have the spotlight on Monday. Their stories add a personal backdrop to the spectacle that is sure to accompany the title contest. No matter how Monday ends, Orgeron’s and Burrow’s journeys can undoubtedly offer inspiration and are real-life examples of making the most of second chances.