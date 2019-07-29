As the college football season nears, there’s a certain air of excitement. The cool temperatures that have cloaked Central Pennsylvania the past few days helped serve as a reminder that kickoff isn’t far away.
Around the country, fans from every conference are readying for another year of inevitable excitement, disappointment and drama. That’s what makes it fun, right?
A number of those fans will watch their favorite teams from stadiums, but many will opt to do so in their homes or their preferred watering holes.
Unless there’s a drastic turnaround this season, college football will again be forced to contend with its not-so-secret issue: Declining attendance.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald set the college football community on fire last week when he attributed cellphones and social media to the sport-wide attendance decline. While the data can’t be ignored — FBS attendance numbers last season were at a 22-year low — pegging cellphones and social media as the root cause is short-sighted.
Numerous factors can be blamed on declining attendance, most notably, the astronomical price of tickets. As of the time of writing this, the cheapest ticket on StubHub for this year’s Notre Dame-Georgia contest is $570. For those with disposable income to play with, you can buy the best seat in the house for a mere $1,998.
The lowest-priced ticket on StubHub for Texas-LSU is currently going for $298. The most expensive, you ask? $1,720. And those are just the prices for a single ticket — far from chump change.
Concessions and parking are other factors that work against college football in today’s climate. Ahead of the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Clemson, journalist Darren Rovell tweeted concession prices for a few available items. For $10, fans could purchase an organic salad. A giant slice of pizza would also set hungry fans back $10. Concession prices at regular-season contests don’t get much cheaper.
Perhaps, more programs should look at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s new concessions model. In June, the school announced “fan-friendly concession prices” for the upcoming season, where fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn and potato chips for just $1 apiece. At $4 per item, fans can indulge in a 16-ounce adult beverage, a premium hamburger or cheeseburger, among other foods.
In today’s environment and economy, colleges are also fighting outside interests. With multiple televisions in households, fans can enjoy more games simultaneously. Schools flocked to realignment in part due to the large TV windfalls, but it’s probably safe to say some of those financial perks have also played a role in the decline, as more games are now available to viewing audiences.
Circling back to concessions, it’s much cheaper to order a pizza and buy a few six-packs — if that’s your thing – than to dole out a small fortune at a stadium for sustenance on game day. And watching the game at home with friends costs nothing more than the price of providing the food and beverages, rather than trekking to a stadium and dishing out hundreds of dollars on tickets and grub. Not to mention, the comfort factor that accompanies watching games and scarfing down food in your climate-controlled environment.
Locally, Penn State has been shielded from the affliction. In seven home games last year, the Nittany Lions drew 738,396 fans to Beaver Stadium and averaged an FBS second-best 105,485 fans per home game. Michigan, which plays in the appropriately named “Big House,” paced all FBS teams with 775,156 (110,737 per game).
Yes, college football has an attendance problem. And yes, fan comfort and finances have played a role. With that said, there’s nothing like flocking to a stadium, tailgating with old and new friends and experiencing a game in a frenzied environment. Fitzgerald’s comments came from the heart, but blaming cellphones and social media was somewhat lazy.
College football needs to find realistic ways to draw fans back to stadiums, and blaming them certainly won’t accomplish that goal.
Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. He attended the University of Maryland, College Park, and previously covered prep and junior college sports for The Meridian Star in Meridian, Mississippi. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.