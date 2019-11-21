I’ll be the first to admit my affinity for social media. The big three platforms – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – occupy real estate on my phone’s home screen.
There’s no denying social media has made the world smaller and more accessible. There’s also no denying the negative impact it’s had on society.
On Tuesday, Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford shared the news that he had deleted social media after the Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season because he received death threats.
Death threats.
Because Clifford, 21, was part of a team that lost a football game.
Incredible.
Clifford’s not the first Penn State player this season to receive a hate-filled message from a so-called fan.
In October, Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland received a racially tinged physical letter from a Penn State alumnus who chastised Sutherland for his dreadlocks.
Sadly, the trend of fans sharing their unwarranted and incendiary opinions and messages to players isn’t a recent one.
“I remember before I got here, we had a little bit of an issue with (kicker) Sam Ficken,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “It’s not just our fan base, it’s all over. I think a little bit of going to this playoff model that we’re in now I think has had an impact on it a little bit. I think the fact that everybody kind of has a voice and everybody has the ability to contact others, it’s concerning.”
Ficken missed an extra-point attempt and four field goals during a 2013 Penn State loss to Virginia. Ficken, who now plays for the New York Jets, later shared he received an influx of unsavory messages from fans, including death threats, after that game.
This behavior isn’t exclusive to Penn State fans.
An Oct. 18, 2015 headline from MLive reads, “Michigan’s Blake O’Neill receives death threats on social media after botched punt.” According to the Louisiana-based newspaper The Advocate, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris received death threats via Twitter after his team’s loss to Wisconsin in 2016.
While the creation of platforms like Twitter and Facebook has allowed players to receive instant gratification from spirited fans after wins in the form of congratulatory tweets, comments and messages, it’s also exposed them to the shadows that accompany the spotlight.
A contingent of college sports fans is quick to remind others NCAA student-athletes shouldn’t receive compensation due to the fact they’re amateur athletes. “It’ll ruin the sanctity of the game,” they say. Revelations such as Clifford’s suggest that line has long been crossed.
The position of starting quarterback at Penn State is one of the most scrutinized in Pennsylvania. Clifford, a first-year starter, has handled the demands and pressures with a maturity that defies his age.
“I appreciate all of the positive people that are around, but, you know, there are also people that try to tear you down,” Clifford said. “So I think that it’s always just better to keep your head away from that kind of stuff.”
Anonymity has given a voice to an undercurrent of society that has been simmering for a while. Few things are as unsettling as a visit to the comment sections on sports media outlet websites. The language is often peppered with racial and sexist undertones, and it’s sometimes downright obscene.
Sending death threats, racially inflammatory letters, or any form of irresponsible correspondence to an athlete is despicable behavior.
Unbridled passion is what drives the spectacle of sports.
It should not be confused with unrestrained ignorance.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State athletics for The Daily Item. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com.