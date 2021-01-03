The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.
Ben Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebound and 11 assists to help the Sixers beat the Hornets for the 12th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.
Terry Rozier scored 35 points for the Hornets.
The Sixers are rolling in Doc Rivers’ first season on the bench, and followed a 24-point win over Orlando with another victory where they led by double digits for most of the game.
The Sixers got a little something from everyone, including 21 points from Seth Curry and 13 from Danny Green.
n Knicks 106, Pacers 102
INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help New York rally past Indiana.
The Knicks have won three of four to pull to .500 after six games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. R.J. Barrett scored a team-best 25 points.
Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go, which led to another basket by Rivers during an 11-0 run that helped seal the win. Indiana has lost two of three.
n Thunder 108, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Bazley had a season-high 19 points, George Hill scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter, and Oklahoma City beat Orlando for its second road victory of the season.
The Thunder ended a three-game losing streak and bounced back nicely from a 33-point loss to New Orleans two nights earlier.
n Rockets 102, Kings 94
HOUSTON — John Wall scored 28 points, and Houston beat Sacramento despite playing without an injured James Harden.
Harden sat out with a sprained right ankle. He was not listed on the injury report and coach Stephen Silas did not mention his injury in his pregame availability.
De’Aaron Fox had 23 points for the Kings.
n Cavaliers 96, Hawks 91
ATLANTA — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Cleveland wiped out a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, and beat Atlanta.
JaVale McGee, who finished with 14 points, scooped in a runner to help the Cavs reclaim the lead at 84-83, and Sexton made it a three-point lead with a 17-footer on the next possession.
n Pelicans 120, Raptors 116
NEW ORLEANS — Eric Bledsoe capped a 19-point, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and New Orleans held on for a victory over Toronto.
Brandon Ingram added 31 points, capped by four free throws in the last 13 seconds.