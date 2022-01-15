The Associated Press
MIAMI — Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 109-98 on Saturday night.
Tobias Harris added 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Seth Curry finished with 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 10.
Nets 120, Pelicans 105
NEW YORK — James Harden had 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, and Brooklyn cruised to a victory over New Orleans despite losing Kevin Durant in the first half to a left knee sprain.
Durant will have an MRI exam today.
Raptors 103, Bucks 96
MILWAUKEE — Pascal Siakam had 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double, and Toronto overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat cold-shooting Milwaukee.
Knicks 117, Hawks 108
ATLANTA — RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 24, and New York beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Cavaliers 106, Thunder 102
OKLAHOMA CITY — Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists, and Cleveland overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City for its fourth straight victory.
Trail Blazers 115, Wizards 110
WASHINGTON — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and tied a career high with 11 assists, Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Portland beat Washington.
Spurs 101, Clippers 94
SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White had 19 points in his return from a five-game absence, Dejounte Murray added 18 points, and San Antonio beat Los Angeles to snap a five-game skid.