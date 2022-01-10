The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 Monday night for their seventh straight win.
Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and also had six assists. He was 9-of-16 from the field, and made all 13 of his free throws.
He’s the second player in NBA history to score exactly 31 points in four straight games. Bob McAdoo was the first to do it for the Buffalo Braves in November 1973. Embiid entered Monday averaging 26.8 points per game, sixth in the NBA.
Philadelphia has the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest run in the NBA behind Memphis’ nine-game string.
Andre Drummond had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris also had 13 points, and Furkan Korkmaz had 12.
Christian Wood and Jalen Green each scored 14 points for Houston.
Celtics 101, Pacers 98, OT
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying Boston to an overtime victory over Indiana in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.
Robert Williams III had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, including a key block in OT. The Celtics won for the fourth time in six games.
Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 19 points, and Lance Stephenson scored 14 but missed a potential tying 3-pointer late in OT. Indiana has lost seven of eight.
Pistons 126, Jazz 116
DETROIT — Cade Cunningham scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the third quarter to help Detroit erase a 22-point deficit, and beat Utah.
Saddiq Bey added 29 points for Detroit, which is 4-2 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games. Lead assistant coach Rex Kalamian took charge with coach Dwane Casey having entered COVID-19 protocol.
Knicks 111, Spurs 96
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 31 points in his first home game since hitting his first career buzzer-beater, leading New York to a victory over San Antonio.
Evan Fournier returned from a one-game absence with 18 points for the Knicks, who broke open a game that had been close throughout by outscoring the Spurs 18-2 to start the fourth quarter.
Barrett had five straight points to open the final period, which started with the Knicks ahead just 82-75. By the time the Knicks hit three consecutive 3-pointers to end their spurt, it was 100-77.
Hornets 103, Bucks 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball hit the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left, Terry Rozier scored 27 points, and Charlotte beat NBA champion Milwaukee for the second time in three nights.
Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, and Miles Bridges added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won six of eight games and improved to 12-5 at home.
Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.