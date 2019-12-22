The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 21 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Washington Wizards, 125-108, on Saturday night.
Ben Simmons had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid at home.
n Bucks 123, Knicks 102
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season.
n Bulls 119, Pistons 107
DETROIT — Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and Coby White added 19 to help Chicago outlast short-handed Detroit.
n Nets 122, Hawks 112
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points, and Brooklyn overcame a 47-point performance by Trae Young and beat Atlanta.
n Jazz 114, Hornets 107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds, and Utah beat Charlotte for its fifth straight victory.
n Grizzlies 119, Kings 115
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points, Jae Crowder added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat Sacramento.
n Clippers 134, Spurs 109
SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard captured his first victory in San Antonio since his exodus from the franchise, collecting 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.