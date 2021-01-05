PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid wore a sweatshirt with “The Process” emblazoned on the front, his nickname that’s a nod to the path the 76ers took from a forlorn franchise to one that has the best record in the NBA.
And just maybe, the best player, too.
Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points, and Philadelphia beat Charlotte 118-101 on Monday night for its fourth straight win.
“The main thing we have is Joel,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Joel sets the table for us.”
The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic, and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.
Ben Simmons was steady with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Danny Green hit three 3s for 13 points.
Gordon Hayward had 18 points, and Devonte’ Graham added 15 for the Hornets.
n Celtics 126, Raptors 114
TAMPA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, and Boston rolled to a win over Toronto.
Playing without three of their top guards, the Celtics shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot 48.8% overall.
Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set last January.
Rookie guard Payton Pritchard had 23 points and eight assists for the Celtics (5-3), and Jaylen Brown scored 19. Robert Williams III came off the bench to contribute 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.
n Knicks 113, Hawks 108
ATLANTA — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer, and New York rallied to beat Atlanta.
Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.
De’Andre Hunter brought Atlanta to 107-106 on a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining, but Rivers answered with a trey of his own to give the Knicks some breathing room. Randle sealed it, tipping in an offensive rebound after Rivers missed on a drive.
RJ Barrett had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.
Young had 31 points and 14 assists for the Hawks. Hunter chipped in with 23 points.
n Magic 103, Cavaliers 83
ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range, and scored a season-high 24 points, leading Orlando to a win over Cleveland.
Orlando (5-2) snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11. Orlando entered the game 30th in the NBA in 3-point makes per game with nine.
Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
n Heat 118, Thunder 90
MIAMI — Kelly Olynyk became the latest option in Miami’s starting lineup. He made a case to stick around.
Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting, and the Heat beat Oklahoma City.
Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.
Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Bucknell graduate Mike Muscala had four points and two rebounds in 14 minutes for the Thunder.
n Bucks 125, Pistons 115
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, and Milwaukee defeated Detroit to move above the .500 mark for the first time this season.
n Mavericks 113, Rockets 100
HOUSTON — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as Dallas used a big fourth quarter run to pull away in a win over Houston.
n Pacers 118,
Pelicans 116, OT
NEW ORLEANS — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and Indiana beat New Orleans.
Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.
Myles Turner made the game-tying 3 with 8.2 seconds left in regulation, and had 17 points and three blocks before he fouled out with a minutes left in overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with about four minutes left in regulation.
Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.