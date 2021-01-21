PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Embiid is off to the best start of his career and topped 40 points for the second time in three games.
Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Sixers.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Marcus Smart had 25. Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his second game of the season after he missed the first 11 with a left knee injury.
CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but new-look, star-studded Brooklyn gave up 42 points to Collin Sexton, and lost in double overtime to Cleveland.
Sexton scored 15 points in the second OT — most of them over Irving — for the Cavs, who outplayed the Nets all night. Sexton dropped two 3-pointers, and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put away Brooklyn.
Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points and Harden added 21.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds in leading Dallas to a victory at Indiana.
Luka Doncic added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas snapped its first three-game losing streak in almost two years.
The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points, and Domantis Sabonis finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, ending his streak of consecutive double-doubles at 13.
TAMPA, Fla. — Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points, and injury-plagued Miami pulled away in the second half.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami, and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Nunn, who had scored just 33 points all season before his 18-point game Monday night, came off the bench, and shot 9-of-12, and grabbed eight rebounds in 35 minutes.
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31, and Atlanta rallied to beat Jerami Grant and Detroit in overtime.
Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit’s nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. But the Pistons fell to 3-11, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta (7-7), the NBA’s first 25-25 game since Karl-Anthony Towns (27-27) on Jan. 12, 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Orlando stunned Minnesota to stop a six-game losing streak.
Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier added 24 points in his return to the lineup after missing nine games with lower back spasms.
Minnesota led by 20 before the Magic slowly chipped away in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws with a chance to ice the game for the Timberwolves. Anthony grabbed the rebound on the final miss, pushed the ball quickly up court and the rookie drained a contested 3 from the right wing to win.
