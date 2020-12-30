The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had all of Philadelphia holding its breath when he grabbed the back of his right leg, and needed a trip to the locker room.
Coach Doc Rivers did not check on the 76ers big man because usually the health update is “bad news.”
The bad news did, indeed, come — for Toronto once Embiid returned to the game. Embiid shook off the injury scare to score 29 points, grab 16 rebounds, and lead Philadelphia past the winless Toronto Raptors 100-93 on Tuesday night.
“He was terrific, dominant,” Rivers said.
Embiid checked back into the game several minutes later with the Sixers down 11. He sank 14 of 16 free throws — as many makes as Toronto shot (12 of 14) to keep the Sixers in this one.
n Bucks 144, Heat 97
MIAMI — Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers in its romp over Eastern Conference champion Miami.
Milwaukee shot 29-for-51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7-for-38 in a loss to New York.
The Bucks used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3 — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only one who didn’t.
n Magic 118, Thunder 107
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Vucevic had a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Orlando topped Oklahoma City.
The Magic, who are 4-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 31-season history, are one of only two undefeated teams in the NBA, along with Atlanta. They started 3-0 just three previous times before this season.
Former Bucknell standout Mike Muscala had 14 points and five rebounds for the Thunder.
n Celtics 116, Pacers 111
INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, and Boston rallied from 17 down in the third quarter to beat Indiana.
Jaylen Brown had 20 points for the Celtics, who outscored the Pacers 33-18 in the final period.
n Bulls 115, Wizards 107
WASHINGTON — Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead Chicago past winless Washington for its first victory of the season.
n Knicks 95, Cavaliers 86
CLEVELAND — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading New York over Cleveland.
n Warriors 116, Pistons 106
DETROIT — Stephen Curry scored 31 points. and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift Golden State over winless Detroit.