The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left, and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Embiid showed why he is so valuable to the Sixers when he twisted inside for a bucket with 56 seconds remaining that pulled the Sixers within 100-99. The Sixers forced a shot clock violation with 31 seconds left and that’s when their All-Star center went to work for his biggest plays of the night.
Tobias Harris scored 24 points, and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers.
Wizards 142, Timberwolves 127
WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and Washington beat Minnesota after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury.
Towns grabbed at his leg, and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain.
Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game.
Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal added 22.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29.
Celtics 140, Hornets 105
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists, and Boston jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead, and beat Charlotte.
It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, who have the best record in the NBA.
Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Derrick White had 15 points and six assists. Blake Griffin scored a season-high nine points for Boston.
Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 for the Hornets, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games.
Nets 109, Magic 102
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying Brooklyn to a victory over Orlando that got the Nets back to .500.
Durant shot 19-of-24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games.
Kyrie Irving added 20 points, and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets (11-11), who had to play the second half without Ben Simmons after he was bothered by knee soreness.
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points, and Franz Wagner chipped in 21 for the Magic, who have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight.
Raptors 100, Cavaliers 88
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20, and Toronto beat Cleveland.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors improved to 8-2 at home.
Siakam returned after missing 10 games because of a strained right adductor. The All-Star forward was injured when he slipped and fell in the third quarter of a Nov. 4 loss at Dallas. Toronto went 5-5 in his absence.
Pelicans 105, Thunder 101
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists, and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift short-handed New Orleans over Oklahoma City.
With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots against a collapsing defense aimed at turning him into a passer. He either scored or assisted on every point in an 11-4 New Orleans run in the third quarter that stretched the Pelicans’ lead to 75-62.
The Pelicans slowed down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the floor, but the penetrating guard still scored 31 points on 7-of-21 shooting. He did most of his damage from the foul line, going 16-of-18.