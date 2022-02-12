The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday night.
Tyrese Maxey added 16 points for Philadelphia.
Warriors 117, Lakers 115
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and Golden State held off Los Angeles, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
James extended his streak of 25 points or more to 22 games and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored in the NBA combining the regular season and postseason with 44,157.
Abdul-Jabbar still owns the career record for regular-season games with 38,387 points, considered the more prestigious of the two scoring milestones. James, with 36,526, is closing in on that one, too.
Clippers 99, Mavericks 97
DALLAS — Reggie Jackson scored 24 points, and Los Angeles held off Dallas in the final minute.
Bulls 106, Thunder 101
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and Chicago overcame a sluggish start to beat Oklahoma City.
Trail Blazers 112, Knicks 103
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and Portland erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat New York.
Spurs 124, Pelicans 114
NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio beat New Orleans.
Nuggets 110, Raptors 109
TORONTO — Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play, and Denver beat Toronto, ending the Raptors’ winning streak at eight.
Kings 123, Wizards 110
WASHINGTON — De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat Washington.
Grizzlies 125, Hornets 118
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25, and Memphis held off Charlotte for its fifth straight win.
Suns 132, Magic 105
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Phoenix won its fifth straight game.
Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10.