One reason the Big Ten is held in such high esteem is its massive football stadiums.
The three largest college football stadiums in the country reside in the conference: No. 1 Michigan (107,601), No. 2 Penn State (106,572) and No. 3 Ohio State (102,780).
It’s no secret to learn that home-field advantage essentially gives those three programs a 12th person on the field.
Unless the Big Ten has a change of heart, fans will be absent from their home stadiums this season, presenting both players and coaches with a situation they’ve never seen.
The decision should make for an interesting dynamic.
For one, despite the amount of artificial crowd noise schools pump into their respective stadiums, it won’t come close to replicating the ear-shattering yells of 100,000 charged-up fans.
During last year’s White Out game that brought Michigan to Beaver Stadium, the Wolverines were forced to burn a timeout on the first play of the game because the Michigan offense couldn’t hear calls from quarterback Shea Patterson or the offensive line. The energy lasted all game, which Penn State won.
Beaver Stadium that Saturday might as well have been Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium, Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, the list goes on. Each stadium carries its advantage for the home team.
Even players on visiting teams channel the energy of opposing fans.
“I love away games because I feed off the away crowd,” Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson said earlier this summer. “It kind of fuels my game a little bit.”
Playing in an empty stadium won’t be too big of a deal for Dotson, who said his games as a high school junior weren’t heavily attended.
“When I was in high school my junior year, when I played at a prep school, we probably had like maybe 50 people max at our games,” Dotson said. “So I’m kind of used to not playing in front of a lot of people. I’m just ready to get on the field and play, whether we have fans or not.”
Time will tell whether the Big Ten will revisit its decision and allow a limited number of fans at some point this season. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC have opened their stadiums to a select number of fans.
Penn State coach James Franklin said he and Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour would like to see the Big Ten allow parents of football players to attend games this fall.
The new atmosphere at Big Ten stadiums will take some getting used to, but I’m sure the players will have no problem getting fired up, as they’ve been chomping at the bit to get back on the field for months.
“In some ways, we’re going to get back to the purest form of football where you’re playing in some field or some field connected to a school or connected to a church,” Franklin said last week. “It’s your parents who are sitting there watching, and it’s the purest form of football.”