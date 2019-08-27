Enders ready to fish for title

Mifflinburg native and Bethel University (Tenn.) angler Garrett Enders will compete at the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket event, which begins today.
Enders earned the opportunity after finishing third in the Bassmaster College Series National Championship earlier this month.
Enders and his partner, Cody Huff, had a rough go early on at the college event on Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tenn., but were able to rebound to qualify for the College Classic Bracket.
“We didn’t really find a whole bunch in practice … We found two places we knew we could get bites out of, but we didn’t know what the quality (of the fish) would be,” Enders said. “We ended up running there on day one and we caught our (weight) limit.”
That put Enders and Huff in eighth place at the end of the day.
“We didn’t really have anywhere else besides that one place, so we went back there on day two,” Enders said. “It was a lot slower, but we got more quality bites. … We ended up having our biggest bag on day two.”
The other team representing Bethel, composed of Carter McNeil and Cole Floyd, fished near the same area. When Enders and Huff wrapped up their second day of fishing, McNeil and Floyd stayed behind and brought in a few more fish. McNeil and Floyd ended up winning the event.
“We said, ‘We’re just gonna commit to the same area we went to on days one and two,’ and they were going to do the same exact thing,” Enders said about the third day. “Right away, in the first 10 minutes, my partner caught a six-pounder.”
Huff, from Ava, Mo. said he was pleased with how the Bethel duo performed.
“I was happy with (our performance),” Huff said. “It gives us a chance to get back to the Bassmaster Classic Bracket, which is really the best part of the whole tournament … It’s a huge opportunity.”
Enders and Huff won the national title last season at the College Series National Championship.
This year will be Enders’ and Huff’s second time participating in the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket. It will also be held in Tennessee, at Watts Bar Lake, a place they have fished twice before. The event runs through Thursday.
“It kind of gives you a little bit of an advantage,” Huff said about returning to Watts Bar Lake. “You know how the game works, and you can kind of approach it differently if you want to.”
Enders added: “I kind of know my way around the lake, and I know what it looks like. I have a feel for that, but we were there in a completely different time of year. But I know what to look for.”