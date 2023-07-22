The Associated Press
BRISBANE, Australia — England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions.
England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.
The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.
Theus made a succession of saves to shut down England’s chances of increasing the margin.
England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st minute to prevent an equalizer from Haiti’s substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.
Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney to play Denmark and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide, South Australia.
Japan 5, Zambia 0
HAMILTON, New Zealand — Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals, while Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist, as Japan shut out Zambia to open Women’s World Cup play for both sides.
Miyazawa found the back of the net with one-time finishes on either side of halftime to secure an easy win over the Copper Queens in what was their World Cup debut.
Tanaka, denied goals twice on offside calls, scored in similar fashion in the 55th minute, assisted by Endo.
Endo then scored in the 71st minute, finding herself alone on the left side of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s goal and slotting home a left-footed strike.
Denmark 1, China 0
PERTH, Australia — Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China at the Women’s World Cup.
Substitute Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D.
Josefine Hasbo looked like she blew Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half, when heading over with an open goal to aim at.