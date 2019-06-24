The Associated Press
VALENCIENNES, France — As the Cameroon players protested and play was delayed, England’s staff and players watched in disbelief.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” England coach Phil Neville said. “Are they going to walk off?”
Twice, the English couldn’t be sure if Sunday’s Women’s World Cup last-16 game would resume as the opposition lost its cool in the humidity of northern France and complained about decisions that went against them.
Anger erupted when video reviews on offside decisions allowed Ellen White to send England to a 2-0 lead before halftime, and then denied Cameroon the goal that would have brought them within one after the break.
Referee Quin Liang struggled to maintain control, or resume the game as Cameroon players seethed.
“It’s never happened to me before in a game of football,” England forward Fran Kirby said. “We had to keep our heads and stay in the game.”
England won 3-0 to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Norway on Thursday but Neville was subdued afterward because of the Cameroonian conduct. He also claimed there were “people fighting in the VIP area and in our hotel” which England shared with Cameroon.
“I sat through 90 minutes and felt ashamed,” Neville said. “Under circumstances I’ve never seen on a football field before, I was completely and utterly ashamed of the behavior of the opposition.
“I didn’t enjoy the game for that reason. The players didn’t enjoy the game for that reason apart from the fact they are in a quarterfinal.”
An unusual opening goal set the tone for a game of remarkable moments at Stade du Hainaut.
When White crossed from the left flank to Toni Duggan, Augustine Ejangue intercepted and passed back to her goalkeeper, Annette Ngo Ndom.
The indirect free kick was awarded, sparking anger among Cameroon players.
Ejangue was caught on camera spitting toward Duggan but she faced no repercussions, even with VAR available to review the incident which could have resulted in a red card.
“It’s pretty clear, so unacceptable,” Neville said. “That’s the worst thing you can do on a pitch.”
So Cameroon still had all 11 players to pack onto the goal line. It wasn’t enough.
Duggan teed up Steph Houghton on the six-meter box for the shot that Ngo Ndom touched but Ejangue couldn’t block on the far post.
“The first goal let us settle,” Houghton said. “Then the goal by Ellen really settled us.”
n France 2, Brazil 1
LE HAVRE, FRANCE — As the score remained tied in extra time and the clock ticked toward a shootout, France’s stress kept increasing. Hosting the Women’s World Cup, Les Bleues are expected to win the title or at least come close.
“It’s not simple. We’re playing on our home turf,” coach Corinne Diacre said through a translator. “There’s a constant reminder that we have this pressure to perform.”
France survived its first knockout match and advanced to the quarterfinals when captain Amandine Henry redirected Amel Majri’s free kick for a tiebreaking goal in the 107th minute of a victory over Brazil on at Le Havre.
“I didn’t remember what happened,” Henry said through a translator. “I had my teammates jumping on top of me,”
The World Cup hosts, in the quarterfinals for the third straight time, will play the defending champion United States or Spain at Paris on Friday.
“France has everything that it takes to win,” Brazil coach Vadão said through a translator. “France is absolutely prepared to win this World Cup.”