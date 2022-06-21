JERSEY SHORE — Gavyn Erb was dominant on the mound Tuesday night for the Sunbury/Northumberland Junior Legion baseball team.
It was the second straight game in which Erb controlled the opponents' offense. Over his last two starts, Erb has pitched 13 innings without allowing an earned run, including allowing only one hit over his last 10 innings.
Against Jersey Shore on Tuesday, Erb threw a one-hit shutout as Sunbury/Northumberland won 4-0 to improve to 4-3 on the season.
A Hunter Enders second-inning single was all that kept Erb from a no-hitter. By that point, the Sunbury/Norry offense had already staked Erb to a 4-0 lead.
Brody Rabuck drove in a first-inning run with an RBI groundout, and hit a sacrifice fly as part of a three-run second inning.
That 4-0 win followed a 5-4 walkoff win over first-place Berwick last Thursday.
Sunbury/Northumberland committed six third-inning errors, which led to four unearned runs and a 4-1 hole after three innings. Erb retired the final nine batters he faced before the handing the ball to Rabuck, who pitched a scoreless top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, trailing 4-2, AJ Benedict and Corbin Stahl started the Sunbury/Northumberland rally with a pair of singles. Rabuck then hit an RBI double down the right-field line. Gavin Hoots then ended the game with a one-out, two-run single.
Sunbury/Northumberland is scheduled to return to action on the road against Hughesville on Thursday.
Sunbury/Northumberland 4, Jersey Shore 0
S/N;130;000;0 — 4-5-0
JS;000;000;0 — 0-1-1
Gavyn Erb and Nate Strausser. Landon Welshans, Max Dincher (2) and Hunter Enders.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Hunter Biddle 2-for-3, run; Brady Rabuck 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Charlie Walter 1-for-2, run.
THURSDAY
Sunbury/Northumberland 5, Berwick 4
B;004;000;0 — 4-4-2
S/N;010;100;3 — 5-8-6
one out when game ended
DeGroat, Kupski (6) and Van Pelt. Erb, Rabuck (7) and Strausser.
Berwick: Hawkins double.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Corbin Stahl 2-for-4, run; Rabuck double, RBI; Biddle, double, RBI; Gavin Hoot, single, 2 RBIs.