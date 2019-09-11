The Daily Item
ALMEDIA — Connor Erdley scored twice and added an assist in Midd-West’s 4-0 victory over Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer Tuesday.
The Mustangs (5-0) scored three times in the second half.
Midd-West 4, Central Columbia 0
First half
MW-Garret Kuhns (Connor Erdley), 20:40.
Second half
MW-Aiden Steininger, 42:30; MW-Erdley (Carter Knepp), 45:07; MW-Erdley (Griffin Paige), 68:28.
Shots: MW 14-0. Corners: MW 11-0. Saves: Midd-West 0, Central Columbia 10.
n Milton 4, Montoursville 0
MILTON — Tyler Hendershot had a hat trick, and Owen Yoder scored the opening goal in the Black Panthers’ win.
Milton 4, Montoursville 0
First half
Milt-Owen Yoder, 15:30; Milt-Tyler Hendershot, 22:40; Milt-Hendershot, 32:14.
Second half
Milt-Hendershot, 46:52.
Shots: Mont, 9-6. Corners: Mont, 3-2. Saves: Montoursville 2 (Zach Baylor); Milton 5 (Colton Loreman).
n Lewisburg 13, Shamokin 0
LEWISBURG — Anthony Bhangdia recorded a natural hat trick in the first half, Ben Liscum assisted on four goals and scored another, and Lewisburg rolled to a win.
Lewisburg 13, Shamokin 0
First half
L-Sawyer Fisher (Anthony Bhangdia), 38:01; L-Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 34:32; L-Bhangdia (Alan Daniel), 29:47; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 25:52; L-Ian McKinney (Daniel), 18:38; L-James Koconis (Liscum), 9:24; L-Liscum, 0:20.
Second half
L-Alan Daniel (Liscum), 39:31; L-Fisher (Daniel), 39:05; L-McKinney (Cole Temple), 25:49; L-Matthew Rawson (Alfred Romano), 16:02; L-Rawson (Temple), 9:26; L-Nick Passaniti (Caleb Kim), 4:36.
Shots: L 34-1. Corners: L 9-0. Saves: Shamokin 9 (Hunter Bates); Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns, Evan Hopkinson).
n Central Mountain 4,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Dylan Linn scored the lone goal for the host Wildcats in the HAC-I loss.
Central Mountain 4, Mifflinburg 1
First half
CM-Trey Gentzel, 18:00; CM-Nate Brinker, 19:30; Miff-Dylan Linn (Ethan Hendricks), 23:00; CM-Brinker, 30:00.
Second half
CM-Gentzel, 45:30.
Shots: CM, 14-6. Corners: Miff, 5-3. Saves: Central Mountain 4 (Greg Walizer); Mifflinburg 10 (Ryder Maurer 5, Kanon Keister 5).
n Northumberland Chr. 5,
Grace Prep 0
STATE COLLEGE — Jack Garvin scored a goal and dished out an assist to help the Warriors pull away.
Northumberland Christian 5, Grace Prep 0
First half
N-Donnie Rager, 3:00; N-Josh Groninger (Henry McElroy), 19:00.
Second half
N-McElroy (Jack Garvin), 55:00; N-Garvin, 60:00; N-Cole Knauss, 63:00.
Shots: NC, 16-5. Corners: NC, 5-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian 5 (Luke Snyder 4, Rodney Englehardt 1); Grace Prep 11 (Chad Weaver).
n South Williamsport 3,
Southern Columbia 0
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mounties (2-3) scored a pair of goals just 26 seconds apart late in the first half to grab control of the HAC-III game.
South Williamsport 3, Southern Columbia 0
First half
SW-Ben Manning, 37:58; SW-Caleb Jackson (Quaid Molino), 38:24.
Second half
SW-Caleb Snyder, 63:09.
Shots: SW, 24-6. Corners: SW, 7-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 15 (Savich Chapman); South Williamsport 4 (Brock Weaver).