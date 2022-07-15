HUGHESTOWN — If anything, Sunbury/Norry Senior American Legion was lucky to be in the spot it was after three innings.
The Swoyersville team barely took advantage of four errors and two triples in the opening three innings. Somehow, it had only managed just three runs.
Undefeated Swoyersville took off from there, defeating Sunbury/Norry 10-0 to open the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 5 Tournament. The game was decided via mercy rule after five innings.
“We thought there was a chance there,” Sunbury/Norry coach Travis Fisher said. “That’s why we threw our starter another inning.
“We just had to swallow it and move to the next situation.”
Sunbury/Norry opened the game by giving Swoyersville three extra outs in the first inning. The infield committed three errors without allowing a hit.
Sunbury/Norry's pitcher, Logan Fisher, stranded five runners on base in the first three innings.
Swoyersville added one in each of the second and third innings. Nicholas Bayo hit a one-out triple to left field, and scored on a Cole Hospodar single to center. A leadoff triple by Hunter Sgarlat led to a 3-0 advantage in the third.
The Swoyersville side added seven runs in the fourth inning to set the mercy rule.
In total, Sunbury/Norry committed eight errors. Only three of the 10 Swoyersville runs were earned.
“It’s our defense,” Fisher said. “We have to come back and focus tomorrow, or we are going home real quick.”
Sunbury/Norry received its two hits from Gannon Steimling and Nolan McCloskey.
In the third inning, Sunbury/Norry put the first two batters of the game on base. Dominic Angelillo led off with a walk, and McCloskey beat out an infield single. Cohen Boyer hit into a fielder’s choice that had Nate Dudeck toss out Angelillo at third base. Dudeck struck out the rest of the side to close out the frame and strand two runners.
Dudek threw a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts.
Sunbury/Norry threatened again in the fourth inning. After Steimling hit a leadoff single, a hard-hit liner down the line found the first baseman’s mitt as he stepped on the base for a double play.
Sunbury/Norry will return to action this morning to take on Carbondale/Lakeland at 9:30 a.m.
SWOYERSVILLE 10, SUNBURY/NORRY 0 (5 inn.)
Sunbury/Norry;000;00 — 0-2-8
Swoyersville;111;7x — 10-8-0
Fisher, Bottiger (4). Dudeck.
WP: Dudeck; LP: Fisher.
Sunbury/Norry: Gannon Steimling 1-for-2; Nolan McCloskey 1-for-2; Dominic Angelillo 0-for-1, walk
Swoyersville: Nicolas Bayo 1-for-3, run, triple; Cole Hospodar 2-for-2, run, RBI; Mason Sgarlat 2-for-3, double, RBI