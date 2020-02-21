The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 39 points and 16 rebounds, Alec Burks and Shake Milton added big baskets in overtime, and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their dominance at home with a 112-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Playing without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons because of lower back tightness, Philadelphia improved its record at the Wells Fargo Center to 26-2 on the season. The 76ers are 9-19 on the road.
Tobias Harris added 22 points and 12 boards for the 76ers.
Caris LeVert scored 25 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 for Brooklyn, which announced before the game that Kyrie Irving would have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.
n Hawks 129, Heat 124
ATLANTA — Trae Young had a career-high 50 points, and Atlanta scored the last 10 points to beat Miami.
Young made 18-of-19 free throws and 8-of-15 3-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the NBA All-Star Game.
n Bucks 126, Pistons 106
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee rout Detroit.
The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.
n Hornets 103, Bulls 93
CHICAGO — Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22, and Charlotte hung on to beat cold-shooting Chicago.