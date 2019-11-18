The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Philadelphia 76ers made certain there was no late drama against the Cleveland Cavaliers this time.
A few days after a one-point victory over the Cavaliers at home, the 76ers jumped ahead early and steadily built the lead for a 114-95 rout Sunday.
Cleveland nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday before falling 98-97, but the 76ers quickly ended any hope of a repeat.
Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Joel Embiid had 14. Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists, and the 76ers had six players score in double figures.
Philadelphia went ahead midway through the first quarter and pulled away, shooting 67% in the half. The lead reached 75-44 early in the third quarter.
n Kings 100, Celtics 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped Boston’s 10-game winning streak.
Marcus Smart had a chance to win it for Boston, but his runner in the lane hung on the rim before trickling off as the buzzer sounded.
n Nuggets 131, Grizzlies 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamal Murray rebounded from a poor shooting night with a season-best 39 points in Denver’s victory over Memphis.
Paul Millsap had 23 points and Juancho Hernangomez finished with 15 to help Denver win for the sixth time in seven games. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, hitting a career-high five 3-pointers.
n Magic 125, Wizards 121
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 17 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 25 points and nine assists to help Orlando hold off Washington.
Markelle Fultz scored 19 points and Terrance Ross added 15 in Orlando’s fourth victory in five games.
Bradley Beal had 34 points and eight assists for Washington. C.J. Miles had 21 points, and Davis Bertans 15. The Wizards have lost four of their last five.
n Pelicans 108, Warriors 100
NEW ORLEANS — J.J. Redick scored 26 points, hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the game from the left corner with 1:09 left, and New Orleans beat Golden State.
Jrue Holiday had 22 points despite a difficult night shooting and also had nine assists and eight rebounds.